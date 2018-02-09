Tuku preaches peace in latest album

By Bridget Mananavire and Vasco Chaya

Music guru Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi says his 67th album Hany’nga album is all about peace and working together, adding that there was no need in competing with each other to try and prove who is better, as this triggers conflict.

“There is everything (musical instruments), when mixed they become mangwingwindo (mixing of instruments), they cause you to leap — so it’s a happy song. And it has everything to do with complementing each other.

“There is a beautiful thing that comes out, a drum can’t sound like a mbira. So do what you are good at,” he said as he commented on one of the album’s songs Shiringinya, which is a dance song.

Tuku’s trajectory of peace did not start on this album as he has been trying to unify people through song.

Some of the songs include Ngoromera from the Wasakara album, and several others.

“Even firewood sticks, each is important, and when the clay pot comes on the fire it has its own job, and there is a stand, there is nothing that is more important.

“All of these things complement each other like how we complement each other, we are not there to compete,” Mtukudzi said as he elaborated on another song Bopoto.

“For things to move, we should complement each other, you and what you are good at, and what I am good at and what he is good at, together.

“Why do we always want to fight or be better than the other person, you see how conflict starts and the fire stand wants to be better but yet it cannot do the job of the clay pot. It’s a song about complementing each other.”

Tuku also composed Haasati Aziva which sings against child marriages as he tries to tackle the subject which remains a headache for Zimbabwe.

There are also songs such as Wanza Sori (sorry) that emphasises on admitting to wrongdoing, apologising and building bridges.

Tuku unveiled his latest album Hany’ga (Concern) to the press on Wednesday, which is made up of 10 tracks: Matope, Bopoto, Shiringinya, Haasati Aziva, Dehenya, Mahara, Inyasha, Wanza Sori, Inombotanga Sei and Uchatinhei. DailyNews