Trombas withdraws adultery rap against Rudland

A Harare man Timothy Trombas has inexplicably withdrawn his adultery-damages appeal — in the Supreme Court — against cigarette tycoon Simon Rudland.

The two have been tussling over a number of cases, including theft and abuse of property, which the latter had brought against the self-styled social counsellor.

“Take notice that the appellant hereby withdraws its appeal filed on the 29th of September against the respondent..,” Trombas’ lawyers Mtetwa & Nyambirai said in a February 5 withdrawal notice.

The development also comes as Rudland’s estranged wife Ann Leigh was convicted of malicious damage to property after ramming into a United Africa Limited truck late last year.

With the Borrowdale woman undergoing trial at the Harare Magistrates’ Court in September 2017, she was fined $4 000 and given a one-year wholly suspended sentence — on condition that she does not commit a similar crime or offence in the next three years.

Despite withdrawing his SC742/17 case recently, Trombas has reportedly embarked on a subtle campaign to discredit Rudland and his business ventures — and at a time the troubled merchant is facing a High Court appeal for his property theft case brought about by his nemesis. DailyNews