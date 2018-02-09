Man who ‘killed’ panner over prostitute in court

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A 25 year old man from Chirumanzi who allegedly stabbed a gold panner to death in a dispute over a sex worker has appeared in court facing murder charges. Tungamirayi Kokerayi of Mutsvanga Village was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Nomagugu Ncube.

He was remanded in custody to February 28.

Prosecuting, Ms Teererai Mahohoma said Kokerayi met Alifao Munsaka (24) of Makole Village in Binga near house number 1057 Phakama Suburb in Gwanda and an argument ensued over a woman.

“Kokerayi met Munsaka at around 3AM on Tuesday while he was walking with a woman. Kokerayi accused Munsaka of walking with his girlfriend and the two men had an argument. Kokerayi produced an okapi knife and stabbed Munsaka several times all over the body before fleeing the scene. Munsaka died shortly after bleeding profusely,” she said.

The matter was reported to the police resulting in Kokerayi’s arrest.

Armed police had to be called to rescue Kokerayi from street justice following a two-hour stand-off against an angry mob.

Police who were escorting him to the police station had to seek refuge at a nearby house as the mob comprising Munsaka’s relatives, friends and residents were baying for his blood.

Police were stuck at the house for about two hours before they could escort the suspect to the police station.

Munsaka’s relatives who were part of the mob that stood guard to stop Kokerayi from leaving his hiding place said they wanted to deal with the alleged killer themselves as they did not have confidence in the police.

When the cops finally escorted Kokerayi into a police vehicle after several attempts to negotiate with the deceased’s relatives, the mob threw stones at him and tried to attack him but the police managed to shield him.

Munsaka was allegedly coming from a night club with a sex worker that he had hired for the night when they met Kokerayi who accused him of walking with his girlfriend which resulted in an altercation.

After the attack Munsaka fled to a nearby house to seek help but he didn’t get any response and bled to death while leaning against a durawall. The Chronicle