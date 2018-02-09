Dinyero finds new home

By Godknows Matarutse

Former FC Platinum and Harare City coach Masimba Dinyero has found a new home after being appointed as the head coach of newly-promoted Zifa Eastern Region Division One side Green Fuels ahead of the 2018 season.

Green Fuels, which is owned by transport and fuel tycoon Billy Rautenbach, was promoted into Division One last season having spent a few seasons in the Eastern Region Division Two league.

And in their bid for promotion into the Castle Lager Premiership, the ambitious side, powered by the fat purse of their owner, has now roped in Dinyero to lead the team ahead of the new season.

Dinyero will be assisted by Takaendesa Mukwazhi, who led the team from Division Two while Enias Mbanje will be the team manager.

Club spokesperson Paul Gugushu revealed to the Daily News yesterday that goalkeepers’ coach and the second assistant will be announced in due course.

Gugushu said they are excited to be playing in Division One and their next target will be to gain promotion into the top flight league.

“I can confirm that Dinyero is our new coach and we are very excited about his arrival. He is an experienced coach and we hope he will be able take us to where we want to go,” he said.

“Our expectations are to play in the Premier League. But we don’t want to give a lot of pressure to our coaches, we are a new baby not in a hurry to walk.”

Green Fuels will, however, face stiff competition from another newly-formed side Manica Diamonds which will also be playing in the Zifa Eastern Region Division One.

Manica Diamonds are coached by the well-travelled Luke Masomere, who has assembled a side made up of seasoned campaigners.

The club owned by the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd, is now the new home of defender William Mapfumo, who was with Premiership side Shabanie Mine last season, having also played for Dynamos, Black Mambas, Triangle and Mutare City Rovers.

Ex-Dynamos and ZPC Munyati striker Jacob Muzokomba, former Motor Action and Shabanie Mine midfielder Lewis Matawu and Benjamin Marere, who was with Black Rhinos last season, have also joined Manica Diamonds.

The club has also roped in former Motor Action and Chicken Inn forward Ishmael Lawe, Moses Gutu formerly of Triangle and How Mine, Nelson Tachi formerly of ZPC Kariba and How Mine and former Black Rhinos goalkeeper Jonathan Zvaita.

Former Motor Action and How Mine midfielder Thembani Masuku and ex-ZPC Kariba midfielder Philip Makanje have also joined the side.

Besides Manica Diamonds and Green Fuels, the other new teams coming into the Zifa Eastern Region Division One this season are ZRP Marondera and Masvingo United. DailyNews