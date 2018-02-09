Boy (17) assaults hooker for denying him service

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court for assaulting a prostitute after she refused to offer him services. The minor, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared before magistrate Mr Tendai Mahwe facing assault charges.

It is the State’s case that on February 6 this year at around midnight, the accused approached Prudence Nzosera (19) at Boka Bar in Mutare and asked for her services. When she declined, the accused became aggressive and attacked her with open hands.

She fled and filed a police report, leading to the arrest of the boy. Nzosera claimed she lost $50 during the attack.

The minor pleaded guilty to the charges and is set to return to court today for sentencing. Meanwhile, a Sakubva man will perform community service after he pleaded guilty to assaulting his friend in a dispute over cigarettes.

Prosecutor Mr Fletcher Karombe said on February 6, 2018, at around 6pm, the complainant Romeo Nyazungu came home to find the accused Lee Poso (28), drinking and asked for some cigarettes from the complainant who refused.

He is allegedly assaulted Nyazungu with fists and injured him. The Herald