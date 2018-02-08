Zesa $14m mall space up for grabs

By Lovemore Zigara

The owners of the recently completed $14 million Zesa Megawatt Mall in Gweru are seeking tenants to occupy the shopping mall.The state-of-the-art mall, which was built by Zesa Electricity Industry Pension Fund (Zeipf), is situated along the Gweru-Bulawayo highway near the Gweru Fire Station.

The project was initially earmarked for completion in June last year.

Zeipf general manager Mr Pride Kondo said they were now waiting for clients to take up space available at the shopping complex.

“The project has now been officially completed and what is now left is minor work which can only be done to the client’s specification when the client takes up space.

“The board will soon sit and propose a date when the mall will be officially opened,” he said.

The anchor tenant for the office block would be the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company which will become the hub of the parastatal’s administration services which would also provide a banking hall for customers.Puma Service Station and retail giant Pick n’ Pay are already operating from the mall.

The facility is a mix of commercial development of office and shopping space.

The shopping complex comprises of a three storey office block, two storey shopping mall, line shops, service station and internal parking for the facility.

It has a combined total business space of 7 278 square metres.

The infrastructure also provides a wide range of line shops, food court and restaurant.

The complex has secure self-contained parking and lighting for the office block and the supermarket with access road that links it to the service station.

Zeipf was established in 2004 with the mandate to ensure that the pension contributions of Zesa employees are securely invested.

The fund has invested in buildings such as warehouses, office blocks and supermarkets around the country.

These include Parklands Shopping Mall in Bulawayo, and Arlington Warehouse Distribution Centre in Harare. The Chronicle