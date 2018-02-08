LIVE updates: Luke Tamborinyoka urgent press conference at Harvest House

Morgan Tsvangirai’s spokesperson, Mr Luke Tamborinyoka will be addressing an urgent press conference at 12:00hrs today (Thursday, 08 February 2018) at Harvest House in Harare. #Zimbabwe

“There has been needless furore over my statement communicating President Tsvangirai’s position that Vice President Hon. Nelson Chamisa is now the acting President.”

“For the record, I have been communicating the President’s messages for almost a decade. He has entrusted me with the position of being his official spokesperson and he has shared with me many confidential matters; some for the press and some not for the press.”

That has been the nature of our relationship. It must be noted that in September 2017, President Tsvangirai left an MDC Alliance workshop in Kadoma and went for treatment in South Africa. He left VP Khupe as acting President and we communicated the same.

On 5 January 2018, the president appointed Vice President Hon. Engineer Elias Mudzuri as acting President and again I communicated the same to everyone.

On the 7th of February 2018, he appointed Hon Chamisa as acting President. There is a pattern about these appointments because as of now all three of his deputies have acted in his absence.

