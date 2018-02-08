Businessman refuses to testify until Supa Mandiwanzira is arrested and charged

By Tarisai Machakaire

Businessman Agrippa Masiyakurima, popularly known as Bopela, refused to give testimony in court yesterday saying he could only do so once Information Communication Technology (ICT) minister Supa Mandiwanzira has been apprehended over indiscretions that he is alleging.

Masiyakurima was billed to testify in a case in which Charles Mtetwa, 34, and Tapiwa Garapo, 46, are being charged with criminal trespass and malicious damage to property.

However, he refused to give testimony unless Mandiwanzira is apprehended over alleged confessions by the minister’s employees that they were sent by him to destroy a crane at his business premises.

Masiyakurima sensationally claimed in court that the ICT minister was bitter after he refused to give him a $3, 7 million bribe and sent people to destroy his property.

Mtetwa and Garapo are employed at XCMG Newlands in Harare which Masiyakurima alleges belongs to Mandiwanzira.

“I will not testify in this court unless Supa is the third accused person in the dock. The people who destroyed my property were sent by him because I had won a tender to build 100 base stations and he demanded 40 percent of the deal but we did not agree,” Masiyakurima said.

Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande interjected and advised Masiyakurima to consult with prosecutor Idah Maromo since he was a State witness before the matter was remanded to February 9.

“I have tried to engage prosecution but nothing materialised. I will not testify in court unless Supa is brought to court for this offence,” responded Masiyakurima.

According to State papers, the complainant is Tendai Masiyakurima, 28, who is employed at 5 Drew Road Chisipite Highlands in Harare.

Maromo alleged that on January 11 this year the duo went to Masiyakurima’s workplace and entered the premises without his consent.

The court heard that Mtetwa and Garapo damaged a crane machine, which was at the premises and when they were confronted about their conduct the duo claimed to have been sent by their superiors but did not proffer any documents to support their actions.

According to the State, the damaged crane is worth $450 000 and Mtetwa and Garapo had no right to conduct themselves in such manner.

The damages were valued at $45 000. DailyNews