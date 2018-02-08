6 000+ people at Winky D album launch

By Vasco Chaya and Bridget Mananavire

More than 6 000 entertainment-loving people thronged the 4 500-seater Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) to witness Zimdancehall star Winky D’s Gombwe album launch, raising concerns over safety risks.

Though the event organisers 2 Kings Entertainment were not comfortable to reveal the exact number of people who attended the launch, sources close to the development told the Daily News that more than 6 000 people were in attendance.

“I can safely say 6 000-plus people attended the event while hundreds were turned away at the gate as the joint was filled to more than capacity,” said the source.

When contacted for comment, the 2 Kings Entertainment publicist, Dee Nosh only confirmed the Friday event was the most attended gig in HICC.

“I am not able to reveal the exact number of people who attended the show but all I can say is that Winky D’s album launch was the most successful event to be held in HICC in terms of numbers,” he said.

“However, the most profitable concert in HICC under 2 Kings Entertainment was the one featuring Jah Cure who attracted a crowd of slightly above 5 000.”

Meanwhile, if the challenge was to fill up HICC, Winky D did more than fill it up as people were packed like sardines just to see him perform, as HICC became too small.

On the eventful night, Winky D proved to be the “Gafa, the extra-terrestrial and the Gombwe” of Zimdancehall as he calls himself. The crowd got ecstatic when he walked on stage looking all mysterious.

The audience almost became a nightmare for security personnel who endured a difficult time trying to control the VIP crowd in front of the stage. Upstairs where those who had bought the cheaper tickets had been directed to, was a hustle to just make way through.

All one could see were people standing, squeezing and there was no space to even walk. Even the space at the staircase had been taken.

Some of the people ended up standing on seats trying to fit in the little space that was available, while others stepped on them as they tried to make their way in and out of the main auditorium.

Winky D looked like an ancestral spirit on the night, dressed in black attire with a black walking stick and a black weird looking hat.

The crowd sang “happy birthday” to the 35-year-old as soon as he got on stage before he dished out his album.

The album features Vabati VaJehova in a song titled Ngirozi that has already become one of the darling songs among music lovers.

Among other acts that supported Winky D were Buffalo Soldier who failed to connect with the crowd. However, Jah Signal was a favourite of the crowd as people responded to him better than other acts. DailyNews