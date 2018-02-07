Tsano club-hunting

By Innocent Kurira

Veteran coach Cosmos “Tsano” Zulu says he’s club hunting after Highlanders decided not to extend his contract which expired last December. Zulu was working with Bosso’s junior structures in the 2017 season after being demoted as the first team’s goalkeepers’ coach following differences with former assistant coach Amini Soma-Phiri that degenerated into explosive verbal exchanges in front of players.

His contract with Bosso expired in December and the club decided to let him go.“This year Highlanders did not renew my contract so it is time for me to move on.

It has been a good journey with Bosso. I have been at the club for nearly 40 years so I would like to thank the Highlanders family for the exciting memories I have with the club,” said Zulu.

“At the moment I am looking for a job. Coaching is my life hence I am looking for a club where I can impart my knowledge. I know I have the Highlanders’ DNA, but I will be loyal to any club that is willing to work with me. I have learnt a lot in my football career and I want to share that knowledge with youngsters. It would be selfish for me to go into the grave with all this knowledge,” he said.

Zulu, who once coached new Bosso gaffer Madinda Ndlovu, said he was glad to see the former winger back at the club.

The former Highlanders goalkeepers’ coach who is also a former Bosso player himself, coached Ndlovu from 1983 to 1989 when the winger went to Germany.

Zulu urged Bosso fans to back Ndlovu and desist from boycotting matches whenever the team loses because boycotting games is not part of Highlanders’ culture.

“Personally I cherish the fact that the boys I coached are now coaches. I am so happy to see Madinda now taking charge of the team.“I would like to urge all the supporters to back Madinda. When the team loses, the fans should still come in their numbers to support the team,” Zulu said.

Before becoming a coach, Zulu played for a number of clubs, which include Zimbabwe Saints, Bush Bucks, Olympics and Eastlands FC.

At the end of his playing career, Zulu was offered an opportunity to understudy visiting American coach Bobby Clarke in 1983, a chance that saw him launching his coaching career

Their partnership saw them clinching almost all trophies on offer during their time in charge at Bosso.

They won the Chibuku Trophy (1984, 85, 88), Rothmans Shield (1986), Independence Trophy (1986, 1992), Africa Day Cup (1986, 87), Natbrew Zifa Cup (1986, 90, 92), Heroes’ Day Trophy (1986, 88, 89), League Championship (1990, 93) and BP League Cup (1994).

Zulu, a Caf instructor, has had coaching stints with AmaZulu, Railstars, Zimbabwe Saints, Quelaton, Zim Leopards, Sizane and Talen Vision. He also coached in Botswana where he was in charge of Botswana Meat Commission. The Chronicle