Sundowns prepare for life without Billiat

Mamelodi Sundowns are believed to have set their sights on potential transfer targets that could fill the void left by Khama Billiat, should he leave the club. As reported over the past months, it seems that Billiat is likely to exit the Chloorkop-based club at the end of his deal on June 30 this year.

However, the 27-year-old Zimbabwean has been in great form for Sundowns since his return from injury, scoring three goals in his past three appearances for the Brazilians.

As things stand, Sundowns have still not been able to secure his signature on a new deal, despite his immense contribution to the team over the years.

Although, in preparation for life without Billiat, the Siya crew was informed by sources in the know that head coach Pitso Mosimane has identified someone that could replace Billiat should he move on at the end of his deal.

As previously reported by the Siya crew, a host of clubs in the Premier Soccer League that showed interest in trying to lure Lebogang Manyama back to Mzansi were, however, halted by Fifa regulations.

The Fifa rules state that a player can be registered with a maximum of three clubs per season, but will only be able to play official matches for two clubs.

“Players may be registered with a maximum of three clubs during one season. During this period, the player is only eligible to play official matches for two clubs.“As an exception to this rule, a player moving between two clubs belonging to associations with overlapping seasons (i.e. start of the season in summer/autumn as opposed to winter/spring) may be eligible to play in official matches for a third club during the relevant season, provided he has fully complied with his contractual obligations towards his previous clubs. Equally, the provisions relating to the registration periods (article 6) as well as to the minimum length of a contract (article 18 paragraph 2) must be respected.”

However, according to sources, Mosimane will be ready to possibly try and secure the signature of Manyama during the next transfer window period.

The attacker is currently on the books of Turkish outfit Konyapsor after making the move from Cape Town City during the 2017 July/August transfer window.

Should Manyama want to return to Mzansi after just one season in Europe, indications are that Sundowns could face some competition for his signature. – Soccer Laduma