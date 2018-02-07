SAPS denies UK journalist was detained at OR Tambo

Police on Tuesday denied that controversial UK columnist Katie Hopkins was detained at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

Hopkins has since tweeted that she has left South Africa.

She had earlier claimed that she was detained at the Johannesburg airport for allegedly spreading racial hatred in South Africa.

Responding to a media enquiry, police spokesperson Katlego Mogale said that Hopkins was not detained at the airport.

“I’ve been in contact with OR Tambo International Airport and can confirm that no case was opened, nor the journalist mentioned in your enquiry detained,” said Mogale.

Hopkins, who was in the country to report on farm murders, posted a video on Twitter saying that authorities had confiscated her passport and prevented her from catching her flight home.

Hopkins further claimed that her detention was politically motivated, on the orders of the country’s ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC).

According to her tweets, Hopkins was in South Africa to document “the violent, ethnic cleansing of white farmers by armed black gangs”.

African News Agency/ANA