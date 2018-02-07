Lightning strikes, kills Gutu woman

By Walter Mswazie

A 42-year-old Gutu woman died after being struck by a bolt of lightning while planting sweet potatoes in her field. Margret Zimhumhu of Village 2B, Collins Farm in Chartsworth Resettlement area died on her way to the local clinic last Friday.

The bolt of lightning also claimed the woman’s ox.

Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula yesterday confirmed the incident.

She said Zimhumhu’s body was taken to Gutu Mission Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Police said Zimhumhu and her husband Mr Shadreck Rufurwekuda (46) were planting sweet potatoes at their field near their home when tragedy struck.

“It started raining, but they continued working and suddenly a bolt of lightning struck Zimhumhu and she fell down.

“The same lightning also struck the family’s ox that was in a nearby cattle pen,’’ said Inspector Mazula.

“Zimhumhu was rushed to Serima Clinic, but was pronounced dead on arrival.”

She urged people not to continue working in the open when it is raining as this put them at risk of being struck by lightning.

Two years ago, a 38-year-old woman from Nyajena communal lands in Masvingo South, together with her daughter and two other children died on the spot after they were struck by a bolt of lightning while four other members sustained severe injuries. The Herald