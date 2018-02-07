Fresh woes for Cuthbert Dube

By Tendai Kamhungira

Former Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) president Cuthbert Dube has been dragged to the High Court for failing to pay prize money to the tune of $19 000 to a Division One football team, which was a losing finalist in the Sylvia Dube Memorial Tournament in December 2014.

In its court papers filed on Tuesday last week, Gaza Gunners Football Club, claimed Dube failed to pay the prize money due to them for participating in the football tournament where he was the sponsor.

“The plaintiff (Gaza Gunners Football Club) is a football team duly affiliated to Zifa (Zimbabwe Football Association) Eastern Region Division One and was invited by the defendant (Dube) to participate in the Sylvia Dube Memorial Tournament with the finals being held at Chishamiso Stadium in Hippo Valley sometime in December 2014.

“In terms of the agreement between the parties, the defendant was to sponsor the said tournament and was personally liable to pay the award prize money to the winning competitor and finalist of the tournament. This invitation was in order since the defendant had personally sponsored various tournaments for years,” the court heard.

The court further heard that it was agreed between the parties that the losing finalist would be paid the sum of $20 000.

“The plaintiff was a losing finalist in the said tournament hence it was liable to be paid $20 000 as it is prize money in terms of the agreement.”

Gaza Gunners said in breach of the contract between the parties, Dube has failed to pay the outstanding amount.

Dube has not yet responded to the claim. DailyNews