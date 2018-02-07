ExQ bows down to pressure on Nhema video

By Bongani Ndlovu

Rapper ExQ says he has bowed down to pressure from fans who have been demanding a music video for his blockbuster hit Nhema which will be released soon. The Military Touch Movement (MTM) artiste says both he and Killer T who features on the hit have found time from their busy schedules to fulfil fans’ demands.

Soon after the audio hit one million streams on video sharing site YouTube MTM spokesperson Keen Mushapaidze said it was ExQ’s decision whether or not to have a music video for Nhema.

Speaking ahead of his first show in Bulawayo this year at Cosmopolitan Night Club next week Friday with DJ Tamuka, ExQ said he and Killer T who sang the infectious chorus are working on the visuals for the music video.

“Killer T and I have been busy during the past year. We want to take our time as you know we all about quality and we don’t disappoint so expect that video soon. We’re hard at work planning on how to do it,” he said without mentioning a date for the music video’s release.

ExQ who has been nominated with fellow stable mate Jah Prayzah and Trevor Dongo at the National Art Merit Awards in the Outstanding Male category said this showed that 2017 was a good year for him.

“I’m so honoured to be nominated for the 17th edition of the NAMAs, it’s been a good year and we thank God and our fans that have walked with us and supported good music.

“The nomination shows an appreciation of our good work. Also being in the same category with Jah and Trevor shows how our work has grown to be recognised on levels with great artistes like them,” said ExQ.Nhema has been a runaway hit whose foundation was laid by another hit Bhachura from 2016 which featured Ammara Brown.

For 2018, ExQ says the song Tsaga of the Year, will be one to watch.

Turning to next week’s show at Cosmopolitan dubbed FreeSpirit Friday, ExQ said fans in Bulawayo should expect nothing but the best.

ExQ will be accompanied by DJ Tamuka the man behind the beat for the track Nhema.

Entrance will be pegged at $5 and ExQ will be supported by resident DJs Keezy, Kananjo, Ngwisto and Mzoe. The Herald