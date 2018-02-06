Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Woman ‘hires $100 hitmen’. . . Boyfriend killed, body burnt

1,827 31

By Patrick Chitumba

A Mberengwa man was killed and his body burnt before being thrown into a dam by two hit men allegedly hired by his girlfriend who accused him of abusing her.

(L) Chenjerai Zhou, (C) Loice Mahlamvana and (R) Tavonga Shoko

Loice Mahlamvana (39) allegedly paid the hit men $100 to kill her boyfriend Mr Munakiishe Chinyoka (42) whom she accused of abusing her. Chenjerai Zhou (37) who is Mahlamvana’s ex-boyfriend and Tavonga Shoko (29) were allegedly paid $50 each to commit the gruesome murder.

Mahlamvana said she no longer loved Mr Chinyoka but he was refusing to accept this.

Yesterday, Mahlamvana, Zhou and Shoko all of Nyikinya Village, Chief Maziofa in Mberengwa appeared before Mberengwa resident magistrate Mrs Evia Matura facing murder charges.

The trio arrested at the weekend, three months after the murder, was remanded in custody to February 15 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

It is the state case that Mahlamvana was Chinyoka’s girlfriend until sometime last November when their relationship turned sour.

Mr Chinyoka started accusing Mahlamvana of having many boyfriends and he allegedly started assaulting her.On November 29, Mahlamvana allegedly hired Zhou and Shoko to kill Mr Chinyoka and paid them $50 each.

During the same night, Zhou and Shoko allegedly followed Mr Chinyoka from a beer drink to Mahlamvana’s house.

The now deceased entered Mahlamvana’s house and after a few minutes, Zhou and Shoko followed and found him sleeping on the floor.

Mr Chinyoka was allegedly blind folded by Shoko while Zhou assaulted him all over the body with a log until he became unconscious.

The two men carried him outside and when they discovered that he had died, Mahlamvana, Zhou and Shoko then allegedly hatched a plan to dispose the body.

Mahlamvana allegedly provided a wheelbarrow and two litres of petrol.

The trio took the body to Mpandashango Dam.

They put the body in a nearby dry stream before pouring petrol on it and setting it on fire but only the deceased clothes and cellphone were burnt.

Zhou and Shoko allegedly tied a big stone to Mr Chinyoka’s body before throwing it into the dam.

On December 5, Mr Chinyoka’s body was seen floating in the dam and was retrieved before being taken to Mpilo Central Hospital for post-mortem.

Police investigations led to the arrest of the trio last Saturday.

Mr Michael Ncube appeared for the state. The Chronicle

  • Two hit man for $100 what da f** ,kupara ngozi nekuda kwe waya nxaaa

  • Pliz God help your people .

  • Kushata nemoyo wese!

  • NDOMAZIVA MAFAC AYO NEMKADZI ANE GREEN AKAMBOSUNGA FUTI

  • mabhinya ese zvavo

  • Its a lie she did not hire anybody her face tells she did the whole job alone,,,,

  • These acts now need fast & prayer!

  • Haaaa mukadzi uyo itoro mhondi chaiyo pachayo

  • Pakaipa

  • Zimbabwe yapindwa neiko

  • Apa zigadzi racho uum

  • Love issues should not be that enough to cost life. Separation between lovers is simple & relevant.

  • Asi makorokosa

  • mberengwa touyako

  • A $100 murder, stupid.

  • Face dzacho puriz. …

  • Face dzacho mazimhondi chaiwo

  • Wakatodhakwa nekuuraya avo. Killers for real

  • Ma 1

  • Sounds like they never intended to kill him.Just beat him up

  • Face dzacho dzakatenser kdaro hameno kti mukadzi ndeupi

  • HANG MAN HERO BASA

  • iyaaa idzowo face dzacho dzakakashinga zvemashuwawo

  • She looks like a hitman to me.

  • hang them all

  • Mukadzi wacho mmmm she has devilish eyes ….

  • Eishhh those faces

  • Ummmm isigebengu somfazi

  • Vaka fitwa nebasa ravo vese!