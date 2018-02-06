Tsvangirai denies being in “critical condition”

Main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) leader Morgan Tsvangirai has taken to micro-blogging site Twitter to deny press reports that he was “battling for his life in a South African hospital after his condition deteriorated rapidly yesterday.”

“I am shocked to read in the press that I am in a critical condition. Of course I have cancer and not feeling too well but I am stable and the process is under control. I have been frequently on twitter of late, I am recovering,” the former Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

According to family sources cited by the independent Daily News newspaper “the 65-year-old opposition politician who was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 is plagued by exhaustion, weight loss and muscle thinning. He has lost appetite, and is facing difficulty eating or swallowing fluids.”

The MDC leader left for South Africa on January 5 for routine check-up. He is currently receiving treatment at the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre (WDGMC) in Johannesburg where doctors are doing their best to fight the cancer, which has reportedly metastasized.