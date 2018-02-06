PoliticsFeaturedNews

Tsvangirai denies being in “critical condition”

Main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) leader Morgan Tsvangirai has taken to micro-blogging site Twitter to deny press reports that he was “battling for his life in a South African hospital after his condition deteriorated rapidly yesterday.”

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and his wife Elizabeth Tsvangirai
“I am shocked to read in the press that I am in a critical condition. Of course I have cancer and not feeling too well but I am stable and the process is under control. I have been frequently on twitter of late, I am recovering,” the former Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

According to family sources cited by the independent Daily News newspaper “the 65-year-old opposition politician who was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 is plagued by exhaustion, weight loss and muscle thinning. He has lost appetite, and is facing difficulty eating or swallowing fluids.”

The MDC leader left for South Africa on January 5 for routine check-up. He is currently receiving treatment at the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre (WDGMC) in Johannesburg where doctors are doing their best to fight the cancer, which has reportedly metastasized.

  MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai is battling for his life in a South African hospital after his condition deteriorated rapidly yesterday.
    MDC leader Tsvangirai critical – Nehanda Radio
    nehandaradio.com

  • Nehanda reporting matoto…try to employ seasoned men of integrity as journalists.
    Within a space of an hour yu reported that he is critical..nosense paper.p

  They is no need for him to respond to some of these things. People do talk about anything about anyone and as a leader I don't think it's good to respond to each and everything that people are saying and I doubt very much if responding to such stories is his priority right now…. unless if someone is responding on these things without his knowledge.. his priority right now is his health not what people are saying about him…

  He must leave politics and concetrate to his life,,otherwise the notorious cios wil finish him.

  Ndiye here ataura kana kuti mumwe mhunhu wo zvake

  I think his followers hev already adjusted to life without him. His return wl actually require some sort of readmission. Anyway, I wish him a quick recovery and long life in retirement