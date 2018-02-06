Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Top detective in court for torturing CIO informer

There was drama at Mbare Magistrates’ Court yesterday as a group of youths demonstrated against detective Joseph Nemaisa who had appeared there on assault charges. They held placards inscribed “No to police brutality” and charged towards Nemaisa, with some calling him a murderer.

Delish Nguwaya
Nemaisa was summoned to appear before Mbare magistrate Sharon Rakafa for allegedly assaulting a Central Intelligence Organisation informer Delish Nguwaya in August last year.

Nguwa reportedly sustained a fractured arm after being dragged from the third floor of the Rotten Row Mangistrates’ Court to the ground while cuffed, in full view of the public.

When the charge was read out to Nemaisa, he was hesitant to enter a plea and denied any knowledge of the court proceedings, claiming he was hearing about the matter for the first time.

Prosecutor Tafara Chirambira interjected and demanded that Nemaisa gives his position on whether or not he was admitting to the charge.

“…either they are going to enter a plea or not or the accused person makes it clear if they are refusing to plead so that we proceed accordingly,” Chirambira said.

Nemaisa denied the assault charges and claimed he was unlawfully before the court because he was never arrested or charged for the alleged offence.

“The accused person was not arrested but only received summons which caused him to appear in court today. The procedure entitled to every accused person has not been followed.”

“The Constitution requires that an accused person be informed promptly of the charge in sufficient detail to be able to answer to it.”

Nguwaya has been at the centre of a corruption storm involving CIO operatives and senior police officers, in which he claimed he had been tricked by police to volunteer incriminating information as a witness before tables were turned against him after he “implicated” their bosses.

On the day of the attack, Nemaisa and his team dragged Nguvaya on the floor — forcing people to rush out of courtrooms to witness the spectacle — a rarity in the functions of both police and Office of the President who share mutual respect for each other’s roles in combating crime.

Nemaisa had pinned Nguwaya to the ground while summoning more manpower to try and subdue the CIO informer who was resisting arrest.

The detectives appeared not bothered by the swelling crowds and howls of disapproval from the public as they dragged Nguwaya down the staircase with his head perilously bumping against the staircase.

Nguwaya was bundled into a waiting truck and taken away to a police station where he was allegedly threatened with a gun before the High Court ordered his release from Nemaisa’s custody. DailyNews

  • Zvichabuda zvose

  • kkkkkk…vhiri rinotenderera akoma

  • Vele Police brutality must not be [email protected] all!

  • Why is this Nemaisa guy not being fired?. He is also at the center of the case his former boss Chihuri is involved with a certain business individual. He was the one at the forefront of torturing and threatening that bzness man. These are Chihuri’s bulldogs which the Mnangagwa administration must get rid of as soon as possible as they pose a serious threat to the reformation of the police forcé.

  • These Zimbabwean police men and women must be taught a teal hard lesson that they will take to their graves . One policeman here in Joburg had that behavior he got a lesson of his life from a Ugandan national who changed into a huge snake and chase after the cop . Its tym Zimbanweans start using bees to treat and put the police in their place using juju its the only way trust me

  • Nemaisa anorova ndokuudzai first hand ,ngaasungwe akapromoterwa kurova kwaaita vanhu kumash central,ndiye wekuuraya gen’a repa national sports risina kumboridzirwa warning vakangosvika nekutodira nyeres