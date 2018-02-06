Salah worth over £100m

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah’s sublime form has seen him surpass a valuation of £100m, according to Phil Babb. Salah scored twice against Tottenham on Sunday with his second looking to have secured a win at Anfield, but his rival to the Golden Boot Harry Kane converted a last-gasp penalty to clinch a draw.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher insisted Salah’s goal was something only Lionel Messi is capable of replicating, while Babb echoed the praise and now feels the forward has more than doubled in value since his summer move from Roma.

“It’s well over £100m now,” Babb told Premier League Daily. “His low centre of gravity and his ability to just waltz past players, it’s just an exceptional goal.

“You’re not walking past kids in a park on a Sunday, he’s going past international, elite footballers like they don’t exist. ”He is one of the hottest properties in world football there is no shadow of a doubt.”

Speculation in the national press has begun regarding potential interest in Salah from Barcelona or Real Madrid, and Babb acknowledged a bid may arrive in the near future if his form continues.

“You do fantastically well but then you have the big Spanish giants and await their interest,” said Babb.

“They’re going to keep monitoring him and see if he keeps doing it till the end of the season, and if he does well in the World Cup, do they put in a massive world breaking bid in the summer transfer window?”

Salah’s two goals in the match now puts him on 21 Premier League strikes for the season, sitting one behind Kane.

Meanwhile, Arsenal new boy Henrikh Mkhitaryan was singled out for praise by Arsene Wenger after a virtuoso display on Saturday night.

The Armenia international set up three goals as a revamped Arsenal forward line ran amok against Everton, who were 4-0 down at half-time and eventually lost 5-1.

Mkhitaryan joined from Manchester United in a January swap deal for Alexis Sanchez, having previously impressed Wenger during his time with Borussia Dortmund.

And the Arsenal manager said: “I met Mkhitaryan before, before he came here, because I always liked his game.

“He’s a player completely focused on football, dedicated totally to the game.

“He comes from a country where you need special character to become a great football player, so you have to really love it, and that’s why he looks happy to play football, because he just loves it.”

It was also a good night at the Emirates for Mkhitaryan’s fellow new boy Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who opened his account for Arsenal, hat-trick scorer Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil, who has just committed his future to the Gunners.

And Wenger admitted that he enjoyed watching his new-look team in action:“When you have new players it gives always a little positive swing,” he said.

“They accept our game, they are even easier to integrate into the team.

“I’ve been such a long time in football, but one part as well is just purely a football lover.

“Your main target is just to get the players to enjoy the game they play, to share it.”—SkySports