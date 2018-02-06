Pictures Don’t Lie: Chamisa vs Khupe

By Lionel Saungweme

There is a saying in journalism that “a picture says a thousand words.” This adage holds true for the Sunday 4 February 2018 Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) rallies, whose attendance has been used to compare Nelson Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe’s popularity.

This comparison is blamed on a bitter succession race that ensued after MDC-T President Morgan Tsvangirai announced he is battling colon cancer. The scramble pits Vice Presidents Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri on the one side and Nelson Chamisa on the other.

Khupe, who is not hiding her displeasure over Chamisa’s rise to the party’s presidium, has ignored a court ruling, which found the Kuwadzana legislator’s appointment above board.

Khupe and her allies have resisted MDC Alliance meetings chaired by Chamisa and have instead held rallies opposing the alliance in Matabeleland.

However, much to Khupe’s chagrin, Chamisa is drawing disproportionately huge crowds and has in the process earned himself the nickname Hurricane Nero.

For example, on 4 February 2018, Chamisa addressed about 5 000 supporters at Chitungwiza’s Huruyadzo Shopping Centre. While this was happening, Khupe is alleged to have bussed supporters in three kombis to her anti-MDC Alliance rally in Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park Township.

Furthermore, while Khupe’s rally was attended by Dorothy Bhebhe, Cllr Tamani Moyo, Mildred Mangena, Kholwane Ngwenya and several other MDC-T lightweights, the Huruyadzo rally at Chitungwiza was attended by party heavyweights like MDC-T Acting President, Elias Mudzuri, Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora, National Treasurer Theresa Makone, National Women’s Chairperson Lynette Kore and National Youth Chairman Happyson Bvondo among others.

The rally at Huruyadzo also brought together MDC Alliance leaders in stark contrast to the clearly skimpy Cowdray Park rally, which was addressed by Khupe. Although fiercely contested by Khupe’s supporters, some insiders suspect the Cowdray Park rally was only held to counter the voter registration exercise happening in the township. Nehanda Radio