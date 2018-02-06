BusinessNews

‘No Kwese TV bid for PSL television rights’

98 8

By Kiyapili Sibanda

ECONET Media has said Kwese TV has not submitted any bid for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League television rights and declared that it doesn’t intend to submit bids anytime in the near future.

In a statement yesterday, Econet Media said as part of its strategy in Zimbabwe, Kwese TV has entered into arrangements with a number of local sports federations and the PSL tender doesn’t fall under the company’s current rollout of products, programmes and activities.

“Our attention has been drawn to various reports linking Kwese TV, an entity of Econet Media, to bids for (the) Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (PSL) television rights. Econet Media wishes to make it clear that it has not submitted any bids nor entered into any negotiations for the said rights and does not plan to do so now or in the near future.

“As part of its strategy in Zimbabwe, Kwese has entered into arrangements with a number of local sports federations and will continue to develop further relationships with sports organisations. However, the PSL tender does not fall under the company’s current rollout of products, programmes and activities,” reads the Econet Media statement.

It added that a critical part of Kwese TV’s current rollout programme includes the establishment of comprehensive in-country infrastructure directly and in collaboration with selected partners to support production of local sports and entertainment programmes.

In December 2017, PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele denied that they had been negotiating with Kwese Sports for the league’s TV rights contrary to speculation in local football circles. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author

  • ngavarege kana shungu..vanoda kutibira mari dzedu nechitv station chakadhakwa

  • Saka vanoda kubudisa bhora rekupi? Ini hangu handisati ndava ko ku kose ikoko

  • thats bad

  • We also don’t need that fucken kwese

  • TESTIMONY OF HOPE
    I had tried almost all the options possible to get my life fixed but nothing was coming right. I had visited Churches, Sangomas, Herbalist/Healers, Psychics, but none of those could fix my life, instead my situation was getting more worse. My husband had left me for another young woman, my business was not growing(I could not even win any small tender from the municipality). Everything was a total mess. But one day I saw a post about Prof. Carim. Y where some lady called Lihle, who always inspired me and I was her follower on both Instagram and Facebook, was testifying that her success was all about Prof Carim Y. I quickly copied the cellphone number, contacted him and told him about my situation. He gave me an appointment to his Temple with a consultation fee of R500. While in his Temple, we had a presentation prayer and bone reading. He told me everything that was going wrong in my life. He then performed all the necessary rituals for me, my family and business. I obeyed, did exactly everything he wanted me to do. My life started to change immediately from the first minute I stepped into his temple, after two months am living the real life I was dreaming about(my marriage is stable and my business is booming). Am really happy and enjoying my life. I came here to share my life experience and inspire those that are in my previous situation. The solution is only one: Prof. Carim. Y. Call/ Whatsap him on +27797586195 you will also be the happiest. Thank you so much Prof. Carim.Y

  • Pasina bhora zvakatodhakwa