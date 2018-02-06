Crimes & CourtsLocalNews

Man ‘rapes’ ECD pupil inside well

341 5

By Codelia Mondela

A man from Madlambuzi in Mangwe district allegedly raped an ECD pupil inside a well that he was digging and later asked a man who was driving a scotch cart to take her home.

Nkosinathi Nyathi (43) allegedly raped the six-year-old who was coming from school in October last year.

He pleaded not guilty to rape before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Crispen Mberewere who remanded him in custody to February 12 for continuation of trial.

He admitted to have seen the child on the day in question, but denied raping her.

“I had been hired to dig a well when the child approached and asked me for water. She sat down and played draft from 1PM till 5PM,” he said.

The minor said the man told her that his name was Bhazuka.

She said he called her, took her inside the well and “hurt her.”
“After that, I could not walk and he asked someone who had a scotch cart to drop me home,” she said.

For the State, Mr Simbarashe Manyiwa alleged that Nyathi raped the minor on October 2 last year when she was coming from school.

Mr Manyiwa said Nyathi called the minor, grabbed her by the hand and took her inside the well he was digging.

“He raped her and later bathed her private parts. Nyathi then asked someone who was driving a scotch cart to assist him by carrying the minor home,” he said.

Last week, a man from Nyamandlovu was jailed 20 years for repeatedly raping his 11-year-old niece.

The 33-year-old man raped his niece until she ran away from home. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author

  • the end is near

  • Mwari pindirai oooo shame

  • Demonic! Satanic! Beast worshipping! A calling for a curse from God upon his entire generation! Juju act! whatever it was ! I wish he could have a death sentence as soon as right now!Mxxxxxxxxxm!

    Jesus Christ ! ECD pupil!

  • TESTIMONY OF HOPE
    I had tried almost all the options possible to get my life fixed but nothing was coming right. I had visited Churches, Sangomas, Herbalist/Healers, Psychics, but none of those could fix my life, instead my situation was getting more worse. My husband had left me for another young woman, my business was not growing(I could not even win any small tender from the municipality). Everything was a total mess. But one day I saw a post about Prof. Carim. Y where some lady called Lihle, who always inspired me and I was her follower on both Instagram and Facebook, was testifying that her success was all about Prof Carim Y. I quickly copied the cellphone number, contacted him and told him about my situation. He gave me an appointment to his Temple with a consultation fee of R500. While in his Temple, we had a presentation prayer and bone reading. He told me everything that was going wrong in my life. He then performed all the necessary rituals for me, my family and business. I obeyed, did exactly everything he wanted me to do. My life started to change immediately from the first minute I stepped into his temple, after two months am living the real life I was dreaming about(my marriage is stable and my business is booming). Am really happy and enjoying my life. I came here to share my life experience and inspire those that are in my previous situation. The solution is only one: Prof. Carim. Y. Call/ Whatsap him on +27797586195 you will also be the happiest. Thank you so much Prof. Carim.Y

  • Ngaanofira kujeri nxaah