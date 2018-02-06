Man ‘rapes’ ECD pupil inside well

By Codelia Mondela

A man from Madlambuzi in Mangwe district allegedly raped an ECD pupil inside a well that he was digging and later asked a man who was driving a scotch cart to take her home.

Nkosinathi Nyathi (43) allegedly raped the six-year-old who was coming from school in October last year.

He pleaded not guilty to rape before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Crispen Mberewere who remanded him in custody to February 12 for continuation of trial.

He admitted to have seen the child on the day in question, but denied raping her.

“I had been hired to dig a well when the child approached and asked me for water. She sat down and played draft from 1PM till 5PM,” he said.

The minor said the man told her that his name was Bhazuka.

She said he called her, took her inside the well and “hurt her.”

“After that, I could not walk and he asked someone who had a scotch cart to drop me home,” she said.

For the State, Mr Simbarashe Manyiwa alleged that Nyathi raped the minor on October 2 last year when she was coming from school.

Mr Manyiwa said Nyathi called the minor, grabbed her by the hand and took her inside the well he was digging.

“He raped her and later bathed her private parts. Nyathi then asked someone who was driving a scotch cart to assist him by carrying the minor home,” he said.

Last week, a man from Nyamandlovu was jailed 20 years for repeatedly raping his 11-year-old niece.

The 33-year-old man raped his niece until she ran away from home. The Chronicle