Family demands $12k for soldier shooting victims’ funeral expenses

By Whinsley Masara

The family of three women who were fatally shot by a soldier who later turned the gun on himself in a suicide attempt in New Magwegwe suburb in Bulawayo last week, is demanding $12 000 for funeral expenses.

Mr Jeremiah Chapenyama (right) with family members

Carlos Tinashe Chapeyema (23) who is based in Gweru and attached to the Zimbabwe National Army Infantry Battalion Brigade at Battlefields, Kwekwe, allegedly shot dead his wife, Ashley Phiri (21) and her siblings, Nkosivumile Ncube (16) and Rita Nkomo (23) at his in-laws’ family house in New Magwegwe suburb in the early hours of last Wednesday.Family members said the killings were connected to infidelity accusations.

Carlos also shot his 18-month old daughter, Tlowi Chapeyema resulting in her sustaining serious injuries.

Chapeyema’s in-laws are demanding to be paid $12 000 towards funeral expenses and thereafter they would discuss compensation for the killings.

The burials which were scheduled for yesterday, were postponed to today following the in-laws’ demand to be paid the $12 000 for funeral expenses.

Sources said the in-laws were insisting on the payment before burials could take place.

Both families declined to comment yesterday.A relative who spoke on condition of anonymity, however, said part of the demanded money was paid yesterday and burials which are set for West Park Cemetery, are likely to take place today. The relative, however, refused to say how much was paid but said it was a substantial amount.

The Chapeyemas first paid $300 that was demanded to pave way for the talks. The relative said the two families were expected to meet after the burials to discuss the issue of lobola and compensation for the killings.

On Sunday, the soldier’s father, Mr Jeremiah Chapeyema told The Chronicle that in line with African culture, they were expecting the bereaved family to make compensation demands.

“We abide by their demands and are actually ready to meet all their requests because as Africans such demands are expected,” said Mr Chapeyema.

Last Friday, Carlos was remanded in custody to February 16 on his hospital bed at Mpilo Central Hospital by Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Carlos who is now out of the Intensive Care Unit, is under both police and military guard. Prosecuting, Mr Mclean Ndlovu said on February 1 this year, Carlos went to his wife’s home armed with an AK 47 assault rifle, which was loaded with 20 rounds. He allegedly knocked on the door demanding that she opens it.

“When the door was eventually opened ,Carlos stormed into the house and allegedly fired randomly killing his wife Phiri and her siblings, Nkomo and Ncube. He also allegedly shot and seriously injured his daughter, Tlowi,” said Mr Ndlovu. The Chronicle

  • FROM WHO ????

  • its not enough demand more

  • The army said it will take care of the expenses.so which other expenses

    • The boy that was shot but not killed

  • ishoma

  • kashoma ka change kamuri kuda

  • Coffin $150 ×3 . Then food $300 buying graves hameno bt haisvike $200. 12 gida yakawandisa

    • Maybe the want to spend that money on Cascades which costs $3000 each.

    • My dear they just trying to get compensation. …of course if the silly murderer has properties they should be auctioned. ….please have a heart. ..respond to such issues with sensitivity hauzoziva chinokurova muRoad it’s too soon. ..these people are left with a heavy heart …unbearable grieving ….just think if this issue was @your door step….zvinonzi afirwa haaringwi kumeso

    • Barbara Chigwada that 12 000 wil never bring back eir relatives and unowona in such cases mari anenge asitorina musoja uyu thats the raw truth. Justice must take its course. Inini iri hama yangu or dziri hama dzangu handidi mari bcz ndichaishandisei mari yacho hama dzangu dzaenda buy a car here a house here ndoitisei mari yauya nemarwadzo kudaro. Sensitivity hazvirevi tichinyeperana tichibhabhadzirana. Yes its painful asi ini mari inouya after so much pain ngaigare.

    • And ukada kuzvitarisa vakaipihwa mari yacho panotanga kuita ma fights kuti yoitisiwei mari yacho mweya yavafi yoti kudii vanhu vachirwirana mari inenge yauya zvakadaro

    • Imimi vanhu 12 ishoma .Deno varivamwe vaingo viga vana vavo vobva varamwa mbatya .Vodzisiyira vabereki vemhondi. Kana vari vanhu vanoziva chivanhu vachabatana vobva varipa

    • Mari haidzore vafi … zvekuda kuzoita mari nevafi izvi

    • Iwe, who gives you right to give them a budget on coffin . Dzako dzinodhonza here? Vanga vakatarisira rufu urwu here ?

  • Akauraya akafa siyanai nazvo imi vigai vanhu zippered.

  • Aaaah imi vigai vanhu vazorore mari ndeyekumutsa vanhu here.Kana isingavamutse siirai mwari

  • Thats pinuts …they must demand more.

  • nxaaa ngavatibvire vakuda kutopfuma nekudakwerufu

  • does that money going to buy life for the deceased.

  • Ma Shona ndimi munetsika yeku ramwa zvituna pasina kana nyaya after this painful incident where a family loses more than 3 members you want them to pretend nothing has happened hhhmnnn?

  • Vaaakuvigha Nzou here?

  • ISHOMA IYO

  • Rubbish I wouldn’t pay them a penny ..trying to get last cheque from a sad horrible situation..rubbish

  • Too little u should have charged them more. Kwavo vachakwana kwenyu mashorta

  • They see an oppprtunity now.

  • Ngavatombopaka chaiko mari itange yauya

  • Ishoma

  • Demanding money from who??

    • from the family of the murderer

    • wakaberekwa here iwe sekuberekwa kwakaitwa vamwe

    • For what??Is there a law that says the whole family must be punished for the crimes of one?

  • crazy

  • Ini kumashona ndakaona vaida mombe 15 iday munhu asati avigwa akafa hake nekurwara wtmore uyu

  • Ini hangu, i wld bury my kids and seek closure.No amount of money is going to compensate for this loss..

  • Kwakutheni vele eze adubule abantu,kwakuhambe njani?

  • The amount is not ridiculous at all ,just refer to the Machaya’s son murder case

  • 12kilo is just for funeral expenses only, mind you they haven’t yet talked.

  • ishoma

  • Ngavapihwe

  • Even vakapihwa Mita inodzora vafi here …. hanzi aiva nherera nyakufa uyu … ska ukazvitarisa .. ma uncles … madzisekuru .. ndovakutoita mari apa … inozonaka here uchiziva ndeyeropa … Varikuda 12 chakadaro yacho vasiyanei na Gunman vauraya ava ?

  • That’s very little he deserve to pay more that murder

  • To who are they demanding this money from

  • From who b coz wauraya vanhu wakazviurayavo so kunani

  • Gunners vakaita chicoward chaicho vanofunga kuti killing is the only solution.hakusi kuhondo Kauku it was a marriage apa suicide yakaramba kubudirira.