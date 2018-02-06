Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Courts descend on reckless drivers

One of 37 motorists arrested for disregarding traffic rules has been sentenced to seven years in jail after being convicted for reckless driving and driving without a licence, police said yesterday.

File picture of police roadblock in Zimbabwe
Tinashe Shane, 31, a public service vehicle driver, had initially been condemned to 13 years behind bars before six years were suspended for five years on condition he does not commit a similar offence.

“These convictions follow the recent arrest of 37 rogue drivers in Harare for reckless driving and driving without due care and attention after they were caught on camera during the ongoing Operation Adhere to Traffic Rules and Regulations,” deputy police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said in a statement yesterday.

Nyathi said the accused persons were taken to court where they were convicted and given sentences ranging from 30 days to 18 months’ imprisonment or made to pay fines ranging from $100 to $300 or to perform a minimum of 110 hours community service.

The ZRP has been commendably making use of modern traffic policing methods such as installing CCTV at traffic lights and other places to bring offenders to book and prevent infractions since the resignation of loathed police chief Augustine Chihuri as directed by new Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu, instead of the widely-condemned roadblocks.

The move, implemented by new police chief Godwin Matanga, has been widely hailed by the public, which does not want to see a return of numerous roadblocks. DailyNews

  • That’s ludicrous.. 7yrears dzei? Vamwe vanongopihwa ma fine e250 dollars wani? Just last month that Tererai mugwadi lady got a slp on the wrist yet she killed a person.

    Wheres the justice?

  • Message sent and heard

  • This is good. No to corruption police should send people to court and the court should send people to jail

  • Zvekupenga izvo

  • Fake news there’s no such judgement on such ,, anyoffence ,, homicide chaiyo may be 2 years ,, idzo inhema

  • Handimire paporice

  • FAKE NEWS

  • Porris haimirirwe ngaiende kunotsvaga mbavha nemhondi uko

  • 7 years dzeiko ipapa. I dont condone crime bt this kind of sentencing is pure madness, barbaric and very backward.

    • …road blocks akawanda barbaric. No road blocks, law applied barbaric again haaaaa

    • Advance Nare read my post carefully, I never mentioned anything about road blocks. Traffic offences are committed the world over and the penalty for offenders should be relative to the offence committed. Am not condoning lawlessness on our roads, its the 7 years that looked way beyond the line from where I stand.

  • nehanda hainyepe 7 yrs bhoo coz murod tnehama dzrikufiramo nemareckles drivers unongo cut unecesary kukwesherwa munhu ototiza ahhh pasi navooooooo

  • Well done VaMatanga. Vanotyora mitemo kucrt voendahavozve kujeri

  • Please enzanisai

  • but the celebs are walking out free i.e stunner, dudu manhenga and tererai mugwadi

  • These people need campaigns first. Sometimes, they go weird because of what you tell them on daily basis. Today you command police arrest motorists, tomorrow you command police arrest them. At once I thought police haichasungi ma motorists coz I see drivers vanongomira pavada muroad chaimo police ichisiya. This is caused by amending laws nemiromo pese pese. You suddenly change like weather.

  • Seven years is not fair for driving without a licence, Zimbabwean justice is a mockery to its citizens
    The guy was supposed to be fined or face months behind bars no seven years in jail

  • We love it thank you, toda good driving muroad umu to save lives pasi nehuori, huori hwakasara kare navatenzi hwawo

  • Munhu ngaende ku Jeri

  • Kuti akaba mombe here