Chitungwiza to demolish illegal structures

By Farayi Machamire

Chitungwiza Town Council plans to tear down at least 110 houses that it considers illegal structures. The homes have been earmarked for demolition since last year, with the municipality giving the families repeated notices between March 12, and December 21, to remove their illegal structures.

In 2016 the Harare City Council rushed to demolish houses near the Harare International Airport

The occupants have defied the orders. Chitungwiza acting town clerk Charity Maunga yesterday said they have been left with no choice but to move in and raze down the homes.

“Council has given the persons further and final notice to vacate council property and remove their illegal structures by not later than 11 February 2018, failing which council shall summarily evict the illegal occupants and destroy their illegal structures,” Maunga said.

Maunga said section 18 (2) and (3) of urban councils by-laws of 1979, enjoins council to serve notice on illegal users or occupants to vacate the land on not less than 48 hours failing which steps will be taken to evict them summarily.

Previous such evictions have sparked unusually direct criticism for municipalities, who are accused of unfairly targeting the vulnerable underclass. DailyNews

  • Paivakwa dzimba idzodzo vaivepi

  • Its not fair most people spent their pensions, life savingz, vamwe vakatora ma loan just to build those houses. They have to find another way, than to demolish those houses. Why did the council approve those plans in the first place nxaaaaa

  • ngaparohwe anenge atumwa kuzoparadza imba idzodzo

  • Maivepi vanhu vachivaka!Musadaro veduwe

  • As they demolish we also want to know who authorized the erection in the 1st place! That person/s must fall!

  • Paivakwa dzimba maivepi. Batai matemo nemakano vakomana. Haisi nyore kuvaka.

  • Zvinhu zviya zvatanga

  • Vanhu ava vakarambidzwa kuvaka but vaitemba musangano saka hoyooo musangano uya manji .Senge pane mayouth emusangano akaisa mabuoysky avo paspace iri pana mupini kuzengeza 3 .Pasi pacho pakaiswa mapipe sewage but these youths havana basa nazvo .

  • Nhai mwari munotiiwo chii chokwadi neizvi.

  • Return to the Rule of Law!

  • Zvatanga futi. I thought zvakaenda NAYE.

  • Zvatanga futi. I thought zvakaenda NAYE.

  • Water under the bridge..CTC wants to destroy musangano

  • Hapana kwatirikuenda

  • Is this an illegal structure

  • his excellency pindurai imbwa idzi dzajaira kuruma vamwe

  • First arrest the land Baron. Get him to refund all the innocent people and give them appropriate land and and reasonable time to build their houses.

  • Zvatotanga

  • Zvatanga

  • Pooooooooooookooooi?

  • they better. it’s a real mess

  • Ino haisi nguva youtsinye nxa

  • Where were they when they were building

  • Guys STOP THIS Madness…….