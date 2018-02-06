Chitungwiza to demolish illegal structures

By Farayi Machamire

Chitungwiza Town Council plans to tear down at least 110 houses that it considers illegal structures. The homes have been earmarked for demolition since last year, with the municipality giving the families repeated notices between March 12, and December 21, to remove their illegal structures.

The occupants have defied the orders. Chitungwiza acting town clerk Charity Maunga yesterday said they have been left with no choice but to move in and raze down the homes.

“Council has given the persons further and final notice to vacate council property and remove their illegal structures by not later than 11 February 2018, failing which council shall summarily evict the illegal occupants and destroy their illegal structures,” Maunga said.

Maunga said section 18 (2) and (3) of urban councils by-laws of 1979, enjoins council to serve notice on illegal users or occupants to vacate the land on not less than 48 hours failing which steps will be taken to evict them summarily.

Previous such evictions have sparked unusually direct criticism for municipalities, who are accused of unfairly targeting the vulnerable underclass. DailyNews