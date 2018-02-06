NewsSports

Antonio Conte: Chelsea ‘have to take another decision’ if not happy, says manager

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says “the club have to take another decision” if they do not think he is doing a good job – after the 4-1 loss at Watford.

The champions suffered a second straight Premier League defeat by three goals and are in fourth place, one point ahead of Tottenham.

“My position? It is the same,” he told BBC Radio 5 live after Monday’s game.

“I stay here, try to work and put all of myself into the work. The pressure? Which pressure? What is the pressure?”

The Italian won the league in his first season in charge, but the Blues are 19 points behind leaders Manchester City after a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth and the Watford reverse.

Before the game, Conte asked the Stamford Bridge club to release a statement backing him.

“I work – if this is enough it is OK,” he said after their latest defeat. “Otherwise, the club have to take another decision.”

Chelsea – who had Tiemoue Bakayoko sent off after 30 minutes – were deservedly beaten by the Hornets, with four of the game’s goals coming in the last 10 minutes.

The hosts led through Troy Deeney’s penalty three minutes before half-time. Eden Hazard scored an 82nd-minute equaliser, before late strikes by Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu and Roberto Pereyra.

Conte started without a recognised striker, bringing Olivier Giroud – signed from Arsenal on transfer deadline day – on for a second-half debut.

The former Juventus and Italy boss, who has 18 months left on his contract, said his team looked “uncomfortable”, adding: “We tried to pay football but I think today we didn’t show this.

“In this situation, the fault is the coach’s – maybe I made a bad decision with the starting XI.

“When you start in this way and play in this way you have doubt about the game. During the game it is difficult to change something; afterwards you can understand it.

“In the second half, I saw a great will but at the same time a lot of confusion. We don’t play in this way.

“We have to accept this and fight a lot in this season.” The Herald

  • conte out

  • I love Chelsea, but now. Andichazivi 💔

  • Give him a chance

    • I second you;these player’s they really knew it that to lose it wont affect them even their salary but obvious the coach

  • Antonio Conte ngaarove pasi akairasa kubva paakadzinga Diego Costar

  • team haisisina the threatening factor

  • Conte has no problem at all…the board is falling our team…buy him the players he want not the rejects…quantity is not quality…

  • Conte is good 100% sometimes you loose ku win and loose no problem

  • It’s just a deep form. The team will rise up, look at Madrid, thus football

  • Blaming Chelsea board wen Yu lose against Watford and Bournemouth shows lack of thinking. Wat is value of cherosi team vs Watford and Bournemouth team

  • Rarema bhora kwaaaaaa

  • Stay on mate. Prepare for next game. Too late for change

  • The board is khaki