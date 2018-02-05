Zimbabwe top business brands to be honoured

The Zimbabwe Business Awards Council will on Monday host the Zimbabwe Top Business Brands National Awards and the Zimbabwe Top 100 Business Brands of 2017. The awards seek to recognize and reward brand excellence and celebrate brands that have established the finest reputation in their various industries.

Brands that receive recognition are ones that offer customers and other stakeholders significant emotional and tangible benefits over its competitors, consciously and subconsciously.

For a brand to be deemed a Zimbabwe Top Business brand it requires the consistent management of the organisation’s or company’s values, beliefs and product quality — not just at the head office or factory but wherever a brand touches the consumer.

During the ceremony, the Zimbabwe Top 100 Business Brands of 2017 will also be announced.

These are categorised and ranked in their respective sectors based on the weighted scores.

It is according to these scores that sectorial leaders and their runners-up are also given awards.

The process is consumer-driven where the participating brands are chosen and rated by the consumers through a nationwide consumer survey.

To reach the stage of the Zimbabwe Top Business Brands Awards, there are three steps that are undertaken.

The first phase is the selection of brands that participate in the research.

In line with international norms, the short-listing of brands is done by both the adjudication committee and the consumers through a nationwide research that is done by the Zimbabwe Business Awards Council.

One hundred brands are shortlisted during this phase.

After the brand selection phase, these selected brands are unveiled as the Zimbabwe Top 100 Business Brands of that year.

Before the unveiling of the brands, the Zimbabwe Business Awards Council verifies the short-listing process and endorses the top brands for the year in Zimbabwe.

The awards are a brainchild of Enrico Sibanda, the chief executive officer and founder of House of Enrico.

He is the president of the Zimbabwe Business Awards Council and host of the Zimbabwe Business Awards. DailyNews