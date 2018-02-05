PoliticsFeaturedNews

Robert Mugabe’s trick rattles Zanu PF

By Gift Phiri

The move by toppled despot Robert Mugabe to join hands with his former deputy Joice Mujuru to mount a presidential electoral challenge against President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF has stirred strong emotions and widened fissures along regional lines, the Daily News can report.

President Robert Mugabe
Former President Robert Mugabe

Mugabe’s electoral alliance with Mujuru, consummated last Tuesday, is being seen as strong enough to rock the Zanu PF ship, now dominated by security sector interests and the Team Lacoste faction, loyal to the new president.

Zimbabwe’s military ousted Mugabe late last year, nearly four decades after he took power.

This culminated in the elevation of Mnangagwa, once one of Mugabe’s most erstwhile trusted lieutenants, to the helm.

Analysts told the Daily News yesterday that Mugabe could be using primitive tribal politics to play Mujuru against Mnangagwa, saying if proven to be true, this could be retrogressive.

They said the strange bedfellows who fell out in 2014 could be out to use the strength of the Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East and Central provinces – dominated by the Zezurus – to increase their leverage in torpedoing Mnangagwa’s presidential bid.

The ruling party has always been a cauldron of ethnic politics, with Zanu PF deeply divided along clan lines, mainly between Zezuru and the Karanga, the two largest clans of the wider Shona tribal grouping.

The erstwhile Zezuru dominance was a consequence of the 1980 division of Zimbabwe into 10 provinces.

Mashonaland (Zezuru) was cut up into four provinces: West, East, Central and Harare; and Masvingo (Karanga) into only two – Masvingo and Midlands (Mnangagwa’s home province); while Manicaland (Manyika) remained undivided and Matabeleland (Ndebele) into three: North, South and Bulawayo.

Members of the Ndebele – related to South Africa’s Zulus, and Zimbabwe’s second largest tribe after the Shona – are also grumbling over long-standing marginalisation which they assert persists under Mnangagwa.

Ndebeles dominated Zapu, until the party was swallowed up by Zanu PF in 1987, in a deal that followed an army assault on Zapu supporters in western Zimbabwe, costing 20 000 lives.

Analysts said Mugabe could be attempting to re-assert Zezuru dominance by giving the Mujuru camp an edge in the forthcoming elections, a move seen as exacerbating clan tensions that risk erupting into conflict at the national level in the post-Mugabe era.

Pedzisai Ruhanya, a post doctoral research fellow with the University of Johannesburg, told the Daily News there are tribal undercurrents over the Mugabe-Mujuru alliance.

Mujuru, the opposition National People’s Party (NPP) president, has told the media that during their meeting at his ‘‘Blue Roof’’ mansion in the leafy suburb of Borrowdale, Harare, on Tuesday last week – the first since they broke ranks in December 2014 – Mugabe told her “ he is not happy with what happened to him which he said is not constitutional.”

Ruhanya, a media and democracy scholar, said: “Although Mugabe’s meeting with Mujuru and his purported support appears to be largely a poisoned chalice, it should worry Zanu PF and president Mnangagwa because of the ethnic fault-line that the party has been refusing to address for a long time where the Zezuru group thinks they are destined to rule Zimbabwe forever.

“This is a coming together of an ethnic group that knows that Mashonaland provinces are the citadel of Zanu PF social base. They want to use that to torpedo Mnangagwa.

“However, we have to take note of the presence of critical Zanu PF players from Mashonaland provinces who can douse this ethnic conspiracy by Mugabe and such characters like (Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement minister Perrance) Shiri, (Vice President Constantino) Chiwenga will play a significant role.

“The other thing is that if Mugabe and Mujuru are framed as ethnic politicians who want to promote Zezuru hegemony on the State, that could backfire, especially given the control of the propaganda and coercive force that Zanu PF has. Most significantly, the military will be the decisive factor in the fight.”

Ruhanya said Mujuru “should know that Mugabe is now virtually a political cadaver whose physical and mental mortality suggest that he is no longer fit for purpose and whose national sentimental value has been washed away by 37 years of misrule and economic plunder.”

Stephen Chan, a professor of world politics at the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London, said there was always going to be a series of complex realignments after the change in presidency.

“Mugabe and Mujuru worked closely once, and (ailing opposition leader Morgan) Tsvangirai cannot bring himself to work fully with Mujuru. The so-called alliance is not therefore surprising. I do not see it being more than a temporary measure,” Chan said.

“It cannot gain electoral weight in a short time, and the nation does seem to have moved on from Mugabe. Sentimentalists, and those who missed out in the new alignments around Mnangagwa are jostling for platforms on which to stand.”

Political analyst Maxwell Saungweme said the Mugabe-Mujuru alliance discredits Zanu PF’s Team Lacoste faction and questions Mnangagwa’s legitimacy.

“Other Zanu PF members who were just hanging on to Lacoste due to lack of options will find a home and this weakens Lacoste further. This development also makes people start comparing between Mugabe’s police state and Mnangagwa’s military junta. I am sure people can choose what is better but a comparison between a police and military state is revealing,” he said. Saungweme said Mugabe still has some followers.

“This alliance, if anything, is good news to the opposition. Now the opposition has to be organised under one coalition and take a shaken Lacoste military regime head-on,” he said.

Piers Pigou, senior consultant at the International Crisis Group said, unsurprisingly, the reports of this Mugabe-Mujuru meeting have raised more questions than answers.

“Whilst Mugabe may be uncomfortable now he is experiencing being politically out in the cold, it seems highly unlikely that he would risk jeopardizing the handsome golden parachute he has been given by teaming up with Joice Mujuru who remains politically untested,” he said.

Asked if he got a sense that this all tribal and identity politics by Mugabe playing Mujuru against ED, Pigou said: “I think there are serious unresolved issues relating to ED consolidation in many parts of the country. Ethnic, tribal issues may well be in play.”

Australia-based Zanu PF propagandist and controversial correspondent with the State-run Herald Reason Wafawarova, who fiercely backs Mnangagwa, rejected suggestions that the ruling party was running scared of the Mugabe-Mujuru alliance.

“If there is any panic, the panic is over the possibility of tribal sentiment and rhetoric as a way of trying to mobilise a regionalistic vote for both the NPP and NPF,” Wafawarova said, referring a new party called New Patriotic Front (NPF) believed to be led by former Zanu PF members who were expelled when the military intervened leading to Mugabe’s ouster.

The NPF, linked to the Generation 40 faction, has petitioned the African Union (AU) and Sadc protesting the manner the veteran leader was toppled, and seeking to de-legitimise Mnangagwa’s government and asking the key African blocs to cancel all diplomatic ties with Zimbabwe.

“I do not think this will get any more traction than Zim People First did before it broke into even more irrelevant two tiny little parties,” Wafawarova said, adding: “I do not think those in Zanu PF leadership think Mujuru can bring any form of rejuvenation to G40, let alone to Robert Mugabe. The general perception is that Mugabe is now endorsed as part of our history, domestically and internationally.” DailyNews

  • Is it true? If its true ummmm ,,, the old man shld jus relax at home . Heplayed his part, during his tym.

    • Hanzi nevakadzi vekuma rural areas , patingoona face ya Mugabe Ndipo patinonoisa x . Zvakawoma, Saka Aunty Mujuru photo Yavo inenge one double face ; Yavo na RGM ; anagogo votoisa x Yavo zvavo vapedza .kikiki

  • Takuitwa bhora manje Apa…how can the join hands apa vaimbove maRivals…Mwari pindirai

  • Kkkkk cruel.thy wont win .viva Gwena

  • Nehanda Radio – This is yo sustainability formula, to be an activist against government of the day. Y… https://t.co/L6ZdXF2Rva

  • Endee futiii kaaa

  • Svopenga svimudhara isvi

  • Kkkkk cant wait to hear uncle Rob saying PASI NE ZANU PF kkk

  • Wonder who wl ever bet for an obviously losing horse

  • And this G40 Party its a treat to Coup Gvt.especially with the Help of Mugabe and Proffesor watch the space.Vanogona havo kusawana ma Votes bt varioo pakuwachisana chete.how many People vakawachiswa nema Ex avo zvekusvika pakuda kuzviwuray chayizvo watch the Space.

  • Mugabe is safe and sound we are taking good care of him hoooooo we shall see

  • if he does tht then we take away the retirement package

  • that’s corruption 😂😂😂 #masasiachinotimba

  • Lacoster yavhunduka chimudhara

  • This can actually happen. There was an African dictator who was toppled few yrs ago, He got back to his feet and legally won election. Shame I cannot remember his name. #ShitHappens

  • Arrest this Monkey

  • Kkkkkk angove masvamhikongonya bobo kurota achiyamwa

  • How can Joyce join hands with someone who chased her !

  • waisting their tym . Those two put ppl thru hell for thirty what what years . If ever they want to repent, they should go on national TV publicly apologize to the ppl of Zimbabwe for putting us thru hell for as long as we lived on this earth…. Or if they think Mnangagwa is not good enough, they want to give the ppl a good and legit leader, the must JOIN THE MDC AND BRING ALL THEIR SUPPORTERS WITH. Then we the ppl can FORGIVE them….

  • Garai kumba kulez mzorore

  • Immunity is going to be taken away kana vachiri mu boxing ring

  • If the military abstain from politics we will be in one hell of an election coz electorate we spoiled fo choice its who sweet tounges the most gets the votes #NewZimbabwe

  • Don’t create create an unnecessary hullabaloo. Mugabe is done and dusted. Asante Sana.

  • Mugabe is dead tired ,he must just rest and enjoy his monies with that loud mouth of his grace

  • Zim politics kkkkkk, tx actually a shame

  • It clearly indicates that Mugabe never resigned willingly, he was forced to move out of the political field.wy coming back from the bench? I wonder.

  • Basop miracle votes in favour of mugabe he can win

  • Hold hold Bob is trying put fear into the system. No one with a normal thinking chambers can vote for anything with Mugabe in it.

  • If she did that .she will kiss goodbye presidential win in this coming elections. That will be the most embarrassing thing to happen if Bob comes back into active politics

  • Robert told Joice that he never resigned on his own due to pressure but was forced at gun point. This is bad news for Mnangagwa naChiwenga because it means their actions were illegitimate and legitimacy is only derived from the Zimbabwean Constitution and not from outsiders. No one can dispute Mugabe’s position because by doing so he can say let me back in office. Amongst a litany of mistakes the Junta made is to stage a coup and immediately deny that it was not a coup. However they went on to install themselves in Government positions. A scenario that was likely to save face for them was to remove Mugabe from the Zanu pf Presidency and leave him as State President awaiting elections this year with Mnangagwa being their candidate. This is the system currently being followed by ANC in South Africa. Cyril Ramaphosa is now Party boss with full assurance that he will be ANC’s candidate in 2019. They are trying to elbow out Zuma now but if he refuses citing that he has to complete his term then disaster looms if ANC becomes vindictive. Lacoste Government might be facing toxic metamorphosis politically at this juncture.

    • He had to go. 2018 is too far zvanga zvanyanyawo.

    • Kkkkk interesting now.Modern world politics don’t work the way you think because democracy is a relative term.Be ready to be disappointed, you got to wait for a response from Bob and most of all new admin.

    • Scientific analysis is not emotional but factual. Yes he was due to leave office and the question was HOW? If Lacoste was for people they should have left uncle Bob to be clobbered during election time by whoever was the people’s choice. 2008 Zanu pf was defeated hands down but Mnangagwa and Chiwenga refused to let Morgan assume power. All what we think and share here is evidence based not gossiping.

    • #Chiutsi yu are correct my friend Mugabe was forced to resign at gunpoint by Chiwenga and they formed a new gov’t on their own not on the will of the people of Zimbabwe their govt is illegal and now that Mugabe is now willing to talk about it ma1 azotangidza kuma ED and Chiwenga they can face treason charge

    • We are very frank with our analysis not driven by emotions or narrow thinking. History is stubborn because it does have a tendency of repeating yesterday’s events. Another question to answer is: Does consensus exist within the security establishment regarding this project?

    • don’t compare Zimbabwean situation to South African please do you think it was possible to give Mugabe a chance to complete his term under those circumstances. how many people were going to be eliminated by the monster before those elections how about the people who marched demanding his resignation what about impeachment after all the cabinet was divided. so how was he going to finish his term . remember what happened was the best for Zimbabwe to move forward without any more bloodshed

    • @Chiutsi given a chance will you vote for Mugabe again ?? Just asking

    • Mike you really know that i don’t like Mugabe for life. All what i am saying is purely advice to Mnangagwa and Chiwenga. They have to be on top of the game if they want last a mile.

    • Mukoma Josia Mpofu if you are a student of politics or a fanatic of it, is it not fact that these boys denied Morgan to assume power in 2008. For us to reach that deplorable state of affairs, was it not because of those same guys as they were propping Mugabe. You think Mugabe was personally responsible for killing people. If so that is a misnomer, these guys were the real killers in Mugabe’s name.

  • Mugabe is a spent force.why do u pple like to conutinue to live in the past ? Anything associated with the Mugabes is a nightmare..pliz give gware a chance..

  • isu machinja zi zvedu

  • Miracle voter for uncle Bob. Watch out.

  • This 93 years goblin must relax before being humiliated in #zimvotes2018 I wish @JTRMujuru shld distance herself from him too

  • Kkkk uncle Mugabe arise again?

  • Unfortunately it’s a silly trick played on a naive and gullible Joyce who isn’t independent in terms of political intelligence