Mudzuri protests speaking before Chamisa at rally

By Mugove Tafirenyika

Rifts have widened in the MDC after the party’s acting president Elias Mudzuri refused to play second fiddle to his co-deputy Nelson Chamisa who was slotted as the main speaker at yesterday’s Chitungwiza rally.

Elias Mudzuri, Morgan Tsvangirai and Nelson Chamisa

Morgan Tsvangirai, the MDC Alliance presidential candidate, has chosen Chamisa to stand in for him and to handle all the party business within the Alliance — as the former prime minister battles cancer of the colon. He is undergoing chemotherapy in South Africa where he is said to be suffering from severe treatment side effects.

Things came to a head yesterday when Mudzuri — who Tsvangirai has appointed as the acting MDC president — was asked to give a speech at the MDC Alliance rally before Chamisa.

Mudzuri refused to take to the podium, insisting that he should speak last. His remonstrations fell on deaf eras.

Speaking to the Daily News soon after Chamisa’s address, MDC Alliance spokesperson Welshman Ncube confirmed that Mudzuri had insisted on speaking before Chamisa despite the fact that Tsvangirai had told his fellow principals that he would be represented by the Kuwadzana East legislator.

“The reality of the situation is that, like I said when I addressed, Tsvangirai gave us Chamisa to work with and instructed that he is the one who attends the Alliance’s strategic meetings, speaks on his behalf at rallies and so forth,” Ncube said.

In his electrifying address, Chamisa said he had been tasked by Tsvangirai to ensure that the Alliance becomes a reality and that he should ensure that founding members of the party including Ncube, Tendai Biti and Job Sikhala, among others who had broken ranks with the opposition party, rejoin the party.

Admitting that there are problems regarding the Alliance, Chamisa said he would soon engage all party leaders who had issues with the coalition to resolve the differences.

“I was given a job to see to it that this Alliance works and if there are issues that need to be resolved, we are going to be engaging those affected constituency-by-constituency to address the challenges although we are not going to go back regarding the vision of our leader that we must unite. Kana uchida chigaro mu Alliance hausi wemo asi kana uchida ugaro (If you are after positions you have no place unless you are in pursuit of a better life for the people), then we are together,” Chamisa said.

He advised party leaders with reservations about the Alliance to play along first and then complain later saying “the Alliance programme is an idea whose time has come.”

“The Alliance is a moving elephant and you cannot stop it. You cannot stand on its way, you risk being trampled. There is a formula to all this and remember Tsvangirai applied his mind before he came up with the idea. He wants to the party go back to where it was when we formed in 1999,” he said calling on Biti, Ncube and Sikhala to join him on the podium. DailyNews

  • That is democracy

  • Chamisa shouldn’t be given that position on a silver platter

    • MDC Alliance and MDC-T are two different things. At the Alliance Chamisa is senior, and at T — Mudzuri is the boss.

      Was the rally an Alliance one or the T one? We need to respect separation of powers.

  • Ambiguous statement

  • Mdc is just a joke

  • Miss u Save if these were your 2008 days #MorganisMore we would be celebrating victory already EDiots wouldn’t know wat hit him!!!

  • Chamisa is the man. He deserves that seat.

  • @mdczimbabwe is like a kindergarten class.

  • cheap Politics Mdc is united

    • Hwo is united where is mai mugabe where is Mugabe where is jonzo where is kasukuwere iwe usataura zvisina basa

  • @Teana7 protocol has it that the more senior member speaks last hence the protest. Its a probably a question of power.

  • Shingi hadzisi cheap politics zvikutaurwa izvi.ndakazvionera nemaziso angu ini.ndiko kumaraini kwangu kwakaitwa rally pa Huruyadzo shopping Centre ku St marys.

  • Ngwena hariroveke zvekumhanya.riri mumvura ka iri.ne comedy idzi dzikuitika munonyepa imi

  • Aramba zvinoda ruzhinji ngaende zvake abatsire mai mujuru zvimwe vangawana 16 votes isu #MDC takakwana

  • Chamisa is the acting leader of MDC alliance, where as Mudzuri is acting leader of MDC party,so this was not party function it was MDC alliance rally, automatically Chamisa was the one to lead

  • Fellow country men n women allow me to say with God’s grace all things are posible if you humble yourself. How come the Acting President of the Party play second fidle to his VP imi vakomana ka musadaro kana iye Mudzuri ari kuti Senior VP varipo oda kumhanya mhanya zvoshanda izvozvo musanyeba imi vote from Matebeleland counts musambo nyeba zvenyu nokuvara. Ikozvino vamwe vakuti maseats tiri kudzokera kinotaurirana kkkkk saka mune unite here apa kana kwaakunodambuka futi

  • power hungry istead of taking advantage of what is happening in the ruling part they are busy on war of words.eish shit….

  • If u think Mnangagwa is a pushover think again n be united

  • Madness!

  • if they can’t agree on a program yekuadressa vanhu what’s more on key government divisions or sharing power.they are pathetic clueless power hungry and directionless .

  • Who was there to evidence this.

  • MDC Alliance and MDC-T are two different things. At the Alliance Chamisa is senior, and at T — Mudzuri is the boss.

    Was the rally an Alliance one or the T one? We need to respect separation of powers.

    • Mudzuri ari kufarisa! Apa haana dhiri,idumbu chete!😃😃😃😃

  • African s

  • Nxaaa this Mudzuri person shouldn’t overrate himself

  • This is a leadership on goal outcome. Delayed exit coupled with unconstitutional appointments. On the other hand Khuphe is battling against what earned her a party Vice President post. Apparently she now wants to hear nothing about alliances to preserve what she calls supported and protected zones. This was one of the sources of split which she was prepared to settle and remain with Tsvangirai for a vp post. Now her newly appointed juniors are fighting not to be her deputy but to be her president. It’s like she is none existence no one not even Tsvangirai says a word. Zanu-PF and MDC leadership mirror each other same one thing all time

  • Such conflicts are normal in politics.

  • I was watching Sunday I saw former prime ministers family carrying a picture of him and they were crying and the pastor said it’s not looking good but he will pray for him and he went to see him this happened live yesterday was shocked abt the prophecy

