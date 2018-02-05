BusinessFeaturedNews

Mawere confronts Ginimbi on Twitter: “If you paid me what you owe me it would be a great idea to boast”

37,868 52

A few minutes after flamboyant socialite and businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure boasted about buying a Bentley on Twitter, South Africa based Zimbabwean businessman Mutumwa Mawere dressed him down on the micro-blogging site, telling him to first pay over R340 000 that he owes him.

Mutumwa Mawere vs Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure

Responding to jibes from other people on Twitter about his “poor English” Ginimbi wrote; “Do you agree that talk is cheap, criticism is easy, but being succesful (sic) is difficult? If you do not agree, try go buy a bently (sic) even an old one, with fluent english. “.

GinimbiMawere then seized on the post to write: “If you paid me what you owe me it would be a great idea to boast.” 

Mawere vs Ginimbi

A day later Ginimbi responded by saying: 

“With all due respect Mawere, this is not the right platform to adress (sic) such an issue, why now, why here? I do NOT owe you ANYTHING, if I owe you, institute legal proceedings. Welcome to the band wagon of people fabricating FAKE stories trying to shoot my hard work down!”

In a another post on Sunday, Ginimbi sought to explain his earlier boast saying:

“It may sound corky & pompous 2 say try buy Bentayga with fluent english, but i was responding to so many trolls & cyber bullying here, in reference to my english. Financial Intelligence > Fluent English. While others focus on fluent english i focus on the MONEY language!”

Nehanda Radio sought comment from Mawere to get the full details behind the deal that turned sour. He told us that Ginimbi had approached him in 2013, needing advice and help buying gas from a company called Reatile Gas through his company Pioneer Gas registered in Zimbabwe.

“At the time, he represented that he had deposited funds to the order of Reatile but the funds had not cleared which meant that his trucks could not load the product for dispatch to Zimbabwe. This created redundancy in the system. After hearing the problem, I asked him to arrange a meeting with representatives of Reatile to see if they could provide the product on the back of my guarantee.

“We then met the representatives of Realtile who said that their policy was cash before product release especially because Pioneer was a Zim domiciled company. We could not resolve the immediate problem that Genius was facing and I asked him how much gross profit he was making per cycle and he said 40%.

“I then asked him whether it was ok for me to pay for the product and share the profits from the sales in Zim of the product. We agreed on that and although he said that he said that Pioneer did 4 cycles per month or 160%, we agreed that he would pay me 15% per month. 

“I then proceeded to pay for the product. I did not expect that he would convert the proceeds from the gas sales into his own use without my knowledge and consent. 

“After one month stories began to change. He said that he had bought a gas business in Botswana that was causing him headaches and wanted to sell it first so that he could give me back my money with the arrears. He then sold the business but has been ducking and diving,” Mawere told Nehanda Radio.

You might also like More from author

  • He also buy $40 000 Wallase cd

  • Mawere ndewe shabhanie here

  • Mawere was just joking, I guess, lol. He is not a child that he will publicly demand his moola back on Twitter.

  • Lol anyone owes me miney pliz pay back before I put ur names on Twitter…lady Gaga owes me MONEY 😁😁

  • Kuve nechikwereti chemunhu hakuchinjise life life style yemunhu.kana ndagara ndichimwa tea nemagarine handingazotadze kuatenga nekuti ndine tchikwereti chaMawere my guy.my guy handibvunzwe mari my guy .to me what is R340 000 my guy

    • If its nothing jus pay it ka, noise yapera!

    • it’s that attitude/culture of not paying debts that drags us down in the long run nekuti hapana achada kutikweretesa mari for development projects

    • I don’t think if he owe him any cent ,it is just a way to reduce him .if it is so let him use the right procedure to make sense

    • Its disrespect even kutodhakwa chaiko uine chikwereti changu

    • Munhu ngaabhadhare

    • Nhai zvako iwe,, even nyika inogara ine zvikwereti asi hazvitadzise vanhu kurarama,,, wotadza kutenga hako zvaunoda nekuti une chikwereti???

    • Taura hako Vencie .Zimbabwe ine zvikwereti zvinotyisa kunanaIMF but hazvina kumboitadzisa kutengera machief ayo mapango.the issue chikwereti hachimise program dzemunhu

    • Its a lot bcz paakakwereta ayitova asina ngaabhadhare mari yemunhu

    • Ungaenderere mberi nelife like hauna chikwereti kupenga uko saka waunenge wakakwereta obuda muurongwa hwake nokuda kwako

    • the issue i think is not yekukwereta Mawere arikuti tanga wabhadhara wozo zvifonera

    • Russel Munyati i saw the tweets he really owes the oldman.

    • Bhadharai zvikwereti. Continue with your life but clear your debts.

    • Clear your debts because mangwana unozonyimwa woti vanhu vakaipa

    • Iye angatoita zvake zvekuwonererwa pa social media achiziva kuti ane chikwereti chemunhu

    • To prove us ngaaende kucourt cause ndobasa recourt kana vanhu vaputsa chirangano .kwete kushambadza kuda kusvibisa nekusvoresa my guy

    • Hazvina evidence futi

    • Hahahahaha zvamangwana tozviona ikoko,, kunyimwa unenge wanyimwaka,, Zvine basa rei,,

    • Mutumwa akurwadziwa neka340 iyezvino vanga vajaira kulooter varikuno kuZim manje south haina izvozvo

  • Va Mawere vanozviita

  • TESTIMONY OF HOPE
    I had tried almost all the options possible to get my life fixed but nothing was coming right. I had visited Churches, Sangomas, Herbalist/Healers, Psychics, but none of those could fix my life, instead my situation was getting more worse. My husband had left me for another young woman, my business was not growing(I could not even win any small tender from the municipality). Everything was a total mess. But one day I saw a post about Prof. Carim. Y where some lady called Lihle, who always inspired me and I was her follower on both Instagram and Facebook, was testifying that her success was all about Prof Carim Y. I quickly copied the cellphone number, contacted him and told him about my situation. He gave me an appointment to his Temple with a consultation fee of R500. While in his Temple, we had a presentation prayer and bone reading. He told me everything that was going wrong in my life. He then performed all the necessary rituals for me, my family and business. I obeyed, did exactly everything he wanted me to do. My life started to change immediately from the first minute I stepped into his temple, after two months am living the real life I was dreaming about(my marriage is stable and my business is booming). Am really happy and enjoying my life. I came here to share my life experience and inspire those that are in my previous situation. The solution is only one: Prof. Carim. Y. Call/ Whatsap him on +27797586195 you will also be the happiest. Thank you so much Prof. Carim.Y

  • When you owe some one You may pretend a lifestyle and get away with But deep inside no peace…

  • Vanhu vasingadzore zvikwereti vanobhowa mhan nxaaa

  • Tambai mese zvakanaka

  • Ey isu tinenge tisingazive kuti boys iri rinodada iro rine zvipande zvakadai

  • Haungadade on social media iwe uine chikwereti chemunhu tanga wacover zvipande zvako zvese wozoita zvaunoda hako

  • So to prove his rich status….Gini shld write Mawera a cheque and show everyone….and he will say…sorri Mdara was too bizy for remembering that Chicken change

  • Ana mawere siyani nevana nguva yenyu yaka expire nana mugabe

  • Iye mawere asi akaitiswa madhiri epasi pemuti asina mapepa here?? Kana akadaro ndezvekwake ,, kana pane mapepa ndaangoende kucourt Ka ,, atanga nhasi here kuvhaira ginimbi??

  • Mawere kkkkkkkkk mudhara itayi semunhu mukuru imi

  • Let him pay than supporting cowards. I don’t think Mawere used twitter platform first, he probably discovered this pompous guy doesn’t want to pay and sort that root to air his disgruntlement. Let him pay if its that way

  • Ginimbi g kadungure is a conman isingaite. Anovhara vanhu danger. Imbavha mufana wedomboshava uyo. Hamumuzive. Saizvozvi hama yake yava mu power mukadzi wachiwenga muchachiona gore rino

  • ngaape munhu mari yake

  • 340 it’s too small for Ginimbi my guy Mutumwa mawere itai easy henyu tikukuonai

  • Following

  • 340? Less than my guy yaakapa Gafa, kunyepa uku

    • On average it’s just 34 thousand bond, My Guy gave Ninja president 40 thousand mari

  • waimupirei mari yacho aaa

  • 40k USD for a DVD album R340 000 debt …no sence stop dennouncing tht rich nigga

  • Guys Mawere was just kidding Ginimbi he is not owing him even a kobo.I spoke to Mawere he said it was just a joke on social media..no hard feelings..

  • Dai $40.000 yamakatenga cd muchionererwa makabhadhara chikweteti Handiti zvinhu zvaifamba mushe here baba.

  • Are you in Johannesburg or sorrounding areas. Want to know how you can study your ZIMSEC O’ Level, callwatsapp062 051 6446

  • ah yu can’t get fat ,une chikwereti changu .

  • Kkk Mawere was kidding kk thes gyz are taking it srs