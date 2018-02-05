Devon’s Dynamos Dilemma

By Langton Nyakwenda

Midfielder Devon Chafa is not ruling out an emotional reunion with Lloyd Mutasa at Dynamos as his contract negotiations with Caps United drag on.

The 27-year-old Chafa has been training with Makepekepe since his return from Egypt, where a proposed move failed to materialise last month, but his handlers are yet to agree terms with the club.

“We have been talking with Caps United but nothing concrete has come out as yet.

“In the meantime there are some clubs who are making enquiries but at the moment it’s nothing concrete. We are focused on these talks with Caps and hope to have a deal signed soon,” said the player’s manager, Gibson Mahachi.

Chafa believes he owes Makepekepe after coach Lloyd Chitembwe gave him a kiss of life at a time when most people were writing him off.

DeMbare gaffer Mutasa has not spoken out publicly about reports linking his club with Chafa but after losing Tichaona Chipunza to Ngezi Platinum, the Glamour Boys could be tempted.

It was Mutasa who introduced Chafa to the big stage when he brought the central midfielder to Dynamos from Kiglon at the beginning of the 2011 season.

Chafa, Denver Mukamba, Thomas Magorimbo and Gift Bello went to form the core of Dynamos’ 2011 championship winning side.

And Chafa makes it all interesting when he publicly declares that Dynamos will always hold a special place in his heart.

“As a professional I will always give my best but Dynamos will always have a special place in my heart. I don’t mean to disrespect Caps United but DeMbare gave me my first break,” he said.

“Caps United are also special, I can safely say that both teams made me the player I am today.”

However Chafa, who was by far Caps United’s best player in the 2017 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League and was selected amongst the term’s best XI, insists he will only make a call when talks with Makepekepe falter.

“As it stands I am training with Caps because they are the team I played for last season, so they are the ones with the first preference. I will wait to see how that goes,” said Chafa.

The protracted talks are reportedly beginning to frustrate Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe who is rebuilding the Green Machine after losing the core of the players that played in last season’s Champions League.

Chitembwe has brought in veteran keeper Munyaradzi Diya, while Oscar Machapa and Dominic Mukandi have also returned to the green half of the capital.

Seemingly ageless utility player Method Mwanjali and striker Simba Nhivi are also on their way back to Makepekepe.

The rebuilding exercise excites Chafa, who rates Chitembwe highly.

“As a player you would want to be part of something big and it looks like coach Chitembwe is in the process of building another championship winning team.

“Winning the championship with Caps would be something great, but who knows I might be there or might not be there,” said the midfielder, who also played for How Mine.

Being a strict follower of an Apostolic Sect, Chafa must be praying for a swift conclusion to the talks.

Every Thursday after the afternoon training sessions, the midfielder goes KuMasowe (prayer shrine) and when he has time he makes the trip again on Sundays.

“I am Madzibaba, a strong and proud Madzibaba, who doesn’t miss masowe on Thursdays.

“Sundays are a bit tricky because of games but when I have time I attend church services.

“I am praying that I have an injury free 2018 season and surpass what I did the previous season when I was named one of the Soccer Stars of the Year,” said Chafa. The Sunday Mail