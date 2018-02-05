Del Boy has no time for Bomber

Dereck Chisora may be desperate for a comeback fight, but the former British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion is not so desperate as to lace his gloves for a match with “nonentities” like Elvis Moyo.

The 34-year-old Chisora is seeking to redeem himself after a majority decision defeat to European Boxing Union champion Agit Kabayel of Germany last November.

Last weekend he got a challenger from an unlikely source — Elvis “The Bulawayo Bomber” Moyo.

Soon after defending his WBF All-Africa heavyweight title against Knife Didier of the DRC in Harare, Moyo taunted Chisora and declared he could smash “Del Boy” into pieces.

“I know he (Chisora) doesn’t come cheap and have to beg him for a fight, but that one I will leave to my promoters. But if the fight happens, I will smash Dereck into pieces,” Moyo told a cheering crowd at the City Sports Centre.

But Chisora, at his arrogant best, exclusively told The Sunday Mail that he considers Moyo a nonentity in boxing.

“Who is Elvis Moyo? Where does he come from?,” said Chisora in a telephone interview from his UK base.

“I don’t even know him. He is nothing. I can’t even make any reasonable money fighting him, so I can’t even talk about him boxing-wise.”

Chisora is ranked the 21st best heavyweight boxer in the world and Britain’s fifth best boxer behind Anthony Joshua, Tonny Bellew, Dillian Whyte and former WBA champion David Haye.

However, the Zimbabwe-born pugilist has endured a disastrous last two years and recently told British media he wanted a big comeback fight.

“I want a big 12-round fight. That’s when you’ll see the devil come out. I owe fans. I want to give them something for those who hate me,” Chisora told IFL TV last month.

Chisora has been linked to a rematch with he WBC International heavyweight title-holder Dillian Whyte.

While Chisora vs Moyo looks highly unlikely, revelations that Government is ready to make the bout happen, coupled with the growing popularity of boxing in Zimbabwe, mean anything is possible.

Sports, Arts and Recreation Minister Kazembe Kazembe told thousands who attended last weekend’s bout that Government would support a Chisora vs Moyo bout.

“We are ready to make it happen, if the people want it,” said Kazembe, who was the guest of honour at last weekend’s highly subscribed New Dawn boxing night. The Sunday Mail