Billiat is brilliant to the end

As the clock ticks towards the last days of Khama Billiat’s contract at Mamelodi Sundowns, the star player is penning an alluring fairytale that shows the man is determined to be brilliant to the very end.

On Friday night Billiat — whose contract runs to the end of this South Africa Absa Premiership soccer season — volleyed home a stunning winner as his side beat fellow title contenders Cape Town City 1-0.

In his post-match interview, the midfielder appeared to rule out a continued stay at Sundowns.

The former continental champions are desperate to have Billiat sign a new deal but their efforts have been drawing blanks.

The 27-year-old is understood to be keen on a move to Europe and being a free agent will certainly make him more attractive to suitors who have hitherto failed to prise him away from Amasandawana.

Sundowns are known to play hard ball when it comes to selling marque players, and Billiat has over the years seen potential suitors being put off by his club’s outrageous demands.

Despite wanting away, Billiat plans to be the ultimate professional until the day he says adieu.

“Right now I just want to honour my contract and be professional enough about it. Respect the players, coaches and everyone and do what I have to do, work hard whenever I get an opportunity,” the forward told SuperSport’s Robert Marawa after Friday’s game.

Marawa probed further, asking: “Future not decided yet?”

Billiat chuckled: “I don’t know anything yet.”

In recent weeks the midfielder has been linked with Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, as well as Azerbaijan champions Qarabag.

Qarabag have been pursuing Billiat for a while now but the club were said to be reluctant to meet Sundowns’ asking price of US$2,5 million.

Pirates are reported to have offered to increase the player’s salary from R160 000 (US$13 232) a month to R200 000 (US$16 544). The Sunday Mail