ShowbizFeaturedNews

It’s a fortune to dine with Tuku

6,754 27

By Bridget Mananavire

Lovers who wish to spend Valentines evening with music superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi will have to fork out $140. Singles, however, will part with $75.

Oliver Mtukudzi
Oliver Mtukudzi

The event which has been billed as a red carpet event includes a three-course meal and surprise giveaways for all those attending.

The dinner will be hosted by Newlands Country Club on February 13.

“It’s that amount because there is Tuku coming. We are expecting 150 to 200 people,” said one of the organisers.

On the other hand, Rainbow Towers Hotel is also offering a Valentines’ dinner at $56 per couple and $28 per individual for a five-course meal and entertainment that will be provided by Steve Chikoti and Prosper “Comic Pastor” Ngomashi. They are also offering $78 accommodation package per couple for bed only.

Superstar Mtukudzi is one of Zimbabwe’s biggest artistes who have influence across the globe.

However, most of the local people tend to underrate him, a move which forced Norton legislator Themba Mliswa to organise a dinner to celebrate the legendary musician’s rich legacy.

The dinner was held at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in July, last year.

“We have discovered that in Zimbabwe we normally don’t celebrate our icons, hence this event is meant to celebrate what Mtukudzi has done for the Norton community and the world at large.

“He has brought business to the area through the establishment of Pakare Paye Arts Centre, an initiative which saw a number of talented artistes graduating from the facility. Apart from this, he has won several international awards,” Mliswa said then.

Some years back, Tuku was honoured at “Tuku Tribute Concert” held at Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

The HICC gig was also meant to celebrate Tuku’s achievements in the music industry and artistes such as Ammara Brown, Alexio Kawara, Tariro neGitare, Ba-Shupi and Munyaradzi Mataruse performed at the event.

Mtukudzi is one of the most seasoned artistes in the country who has seen it all in the industry; he began his artistic journey in the 1970s.

With his “golden” voice, he made a huge impact on both local and international music scenes and he boasts over 60 studio albums to date. Daily News

You might also like More from author

  • ummmmm nhy Mr Mtukudzi

  • Its worth it..
    U r the man.

  • Umm mdhara vanorema ava ee

  • Hezvoo

  • Ku waister mari yangu ndichino wona kamdara kapera ne shuramatongo ko akano pomera bbe rangu iye seyi asingafi ndo kawumgabe ikako zvinorwadza sei ku spenda $140 asi uyinawo Wutachiwana ende achiziva anowo wutachiwana (asiuyinawo wutachiwana) ende ndichiziva anowo wutachiwana

    • Seka urema wafa

    • URIMUNYIKA IWEE SADARO

    • Rique that’s what he believes he is worth.those who can afford and love that kamudhara can spend.

    • Imi munongonzwa tsitsi achiyimba vana cheka wukama muno ayi dii ayisvira mdara uyu probably akato passer vakawanda

    • Mwedi Chibidi if i am not mistsken is the ex girlfriend that gave chirwere

    • Unoziva sei vadara vadodara vachiyitha ma show since i was born traveling vachitungamidza nengo yesika rudzi mberi

    • John chibadura,james chimombe,learned dembo, Michael Jackson vesevakafa ne aids

    • Tuku is now over 70years of which owe u will never rich that age ,secondly Tuku is diabetic which everyone knows is a bit tricky to control, thirdly HIV is no longer a life threatening disease & lastly do you have proof of his status?

    • Senemu yakho yabva yaita kuti ndisakutore serious

  • RIQUE GROW UP YOUNG MAN

  • vane mari ngavaite hazvirambidzwe

  • Tht much

  • hatuyiko mukuru machembera hapana zvamucharidza munogona kutidonhera pa stage

  • Tetochiitei naye ?

  • Beyond the reach of many

  • Kkkk. Chii chakosha ipapa nhai nemunhu anogarawo paNorton yedu yemuZimbabwe iyi.

  • Nxaa, is not even worth 20 bond notes that one!!! I hope he will send part of the proceeds to his children he abandoned!!!

  • I think the musician is discriminating people by charging exorbitant price to the popultion of which most of them are vendors

  • I cn only pay this mch to c Mugabe kuBlue roof handingazobudi ndisina chandakabata semuenzi akakosha

  • Zvinonaka zvinodhura

  • Ane basa rei tuku? Toki?

  • as for me even if ndiinayo i will rather pay fees for the needy.Whats so special abt him anyway?