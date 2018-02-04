It’s a fortune to dine with Tuku

By Bridget Mananavire

Lovers who wish to spend Valentines evening with music superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi will have to fork out $140. Singles, however, will part with $75.

The event which has been billed as a red carpet event includes a three-course meal and surprise giveaways for all those attending.

The dinner will be hosted by Newlands Country Club on February 13.

“It’s that amount because there is Tuku coming. We are expecting 150 to 200 people,” said one of the organisers.

On the other hand, Rainbow Towers Hotel is also offering a Valentines’ dinner at $56 per couple and $28 per individual for a five-course meal and entertainment that will be provided by Steve Chikoti and Prosper “Comic Pastor” Ngomashi. They are also offering $78 accommodation package per couple for bed only.

Superstar Mtukudzi is one of Zimbabwe’s biggest artistes who have influence across the globe.

However, most of the local people tend to underrate him, a move which forced Norton legislator Themba Mliswa to organise a dinner to celebrate the legendary musician’s rich legacy.

The dinner was held at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in July, last year.

“We have discovered that in Zimbabwe we normally don’t celebrate our icons, hence this event is meant to celebrate what Mtukudzi has done for the Norton community and the world at large.

“He has brought business to the area through the establishment of Pakare Paye Arts Centre, an initiative which saw a number of talented artistes graduating from the facility. Apart from this, he has won several international awards,” Mliswa said then.

Some years back, Tuku was honoured at “Tuku Tribute Concert” held at Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

The HICC gig was also meant to celebrate Tuku’s achievements in the music industry and artistes such as Ammara Brown, Alexio Kawara, Tariro neGitare, Ba-Shupi and Munyaradzi Mataruse performed at the event.

Mtukudzi is one of the most seasoned artistes in the country who has seen it all in the industry; he began his artistic journey in the 1970s.

With his “golden” voice, he made a huge impact on both local and international music scenes and he boasts over 60 studio albums to date. Daily News