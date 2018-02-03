PoliticsFeaturedNews

Zimbabwe should press on with fair land reform – Britain

By MacDonald Dzirutwe | Reuters |

Zimbabwe should press on with transparent and fair land reform, Britain said on Friday, as Harare’s new leaders look to overhaul policies that evicted thousands of white farmers without compensation.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa welcomes British Minister of State for Africa Harriet Baldwin at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare. — (Picture by John Manzongo)
Under former president Robert Mugabe, authorities carried out often violent seizures of white-owned farms in a bid to address what they called injustices during British colonial rule.

But new President Emmerson Mnangagwa – keen to boost the economy and mend ties with countries that imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe – has said he wants to end discrimination between black and white farmers and is working to compensate those who lost their properties.

Britain’s Minister of State for Africa, Harriet Baldwin, said she discussed the land issue with Mnangagwa in Harare on Friday.

“Obviously the UK government very much welcomes the statements that have been made about land reform by the government of Zimbabwe and we support a transparent and fair and mediated process around that,” Baldwin told reporters.

“It’s also something which is very important as a signal to international investors and so it’s important and we welcome the fact that the president has made a commitment in terms of continuing with that process.”

Zimbabwe sees mending relations with former colonial ruler Britain as a critical step towards re-establishing ties with the West and international financial institutions.

LEASES, TRIBUNAL

Under Mugabe, the government argued that it would only pay for buildings and equipment on farms but not the land, which it said had been expropriated from locals during the colonial era.

Mugabe, who was forced to step down after a de facto military coup in November, argued that Britain should pay compensation for the land because the farmers were its “kith and kin”.

When asked whether Britain would help pay the farmers, Baldwin said she welcomed “the statements that the president has made on that front”. She did not elaborate.

Land ownership is a highly sensitive topic in Zimbabwe. Colonialists seized some of the best agricultural land and much of it remained in the hands of white farmers after independence in 1980, while many blacks were landless.

The government has said it will issue 99-year leases to white farmers, according to a government circular.

Earlier this month a government document showed that Zimbabwe was considering establishing a special tribunal to determine the value of compensation and how to pay it to white farmers who have lost land since 2000. 

  • Who is Britain to Zimbabwe we do things our own way, let them shut their mouths we’re not their powns, colony or puppets.

    • Apa urikutsvaga passport yekuti uyendeko iwe nemhuri yako mese mabond akuwondesa nenzara!

    • Our own way?…corruption humbavha nehudzvanyiriri…our own way handitika🙅

    • Kana majaira kuiswa chain muhuro varume, ma passports takazadza uko torai mutevere ma master enyu isu atisi ma slave uye atifunge sevanhu vakasungwa pfungwa ne slavery.

    • @Alufala rather die than to go to a white man’s country, born dark en will live and die in Afrika red or blue.

  • Whats bad about saying ‘press on with fair land redistribution’ Lets grow up not criticize for the sake of it.

  • But the reality we are facing is real horrible. ZIMBABWE has been downgraded beyond recognition due to stupid policy and greed . We highly rated as number one educated but full of stupid hovering over our head with top officially in government and law makers. Stupid policy and poor people are the ones suffer the most . Zvimwe zvinhu zvinoda mutorwa kuti tibudirire. You can’t marry your sister

  • That soil is for black Zimbabweans British soil vanosheya neblack zimbabweans here. Zimbabweans vanoenda kubritain vaine return ticket and hakuna land yaunowana ikoko

  • Like it or not Britain will remain our former colonial master and so she still had some interests in this country ,after all what is wrong with fairness in everything we do be it land reforms , elections etc

    • Unfortunately .. that one is a fact Sipho … saka tototamba tese tijairane

    • Happyson the land has been in your hands since 2000 what have you to show for it? We buy groceries and foodstuffs from other countries, I see hungry faces in farms, it’s not about Master or who, but it’s about formulation of policies that benefit industry and commerce, and reduce unemployment and cash shortages

  • Zimbabwean land its for Zimbabweans British will never give Zimbabweans land i think we are begging these British too much we can give them the land to do production thats fine thts fine but for them to say there own land it disturbs me

  • About zim land zimbos shld call the shots not britain.

  • Pekuzotaurirwa zvekuita apo. Kune ma Zimbo echitema angani ane nzvimbo dzawo ku Britain?

  • But Zimbabweans we are now whining unnecessarily like pregnant women. What more DO you want, for 37 years we failed to make our country better even after being given the land what did we do? This is pathetic, holding on to a nonfitting shoe expecting that oneday your feet will get smaller is just crazy. Lets swallow our pride and learn to axcept that we failed. We can have all riches but without other countries we are nothing. Even those European countries need us, that is why we have embassies in their countries and we have their embassies too. Still talking about colonialism now, seriously😂😂😂 thats immaturity. Just relax and stop just having useless pride on things we don’t even know how to take care of.