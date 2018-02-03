Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Mpilo hospital bedside court for soldier who gunned down wife and her two sisters using AK47 rifle

By Mashudu Netsianda and Winsley Masara

A soldier who allegedly fired about 20 shots, killing his wife, her two siblings and injuring his 18-month- old son before shooting himself in a suicide attempt in New Magwegwe suburb appeared in court yesterday.

Soldiers attend to the shooting scene in New Magwegwe, Bulawayo, on Thursday

Carlos Tinashe Chapeyema (23) who is based in Gweru and attached to the Zimbabwe National Army Infantry Battalion Brigade in Battlefields, Kwekwe, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi during a bedside court session conducted at Mpilo Central Hospital.

Relatives said Chapeyema and his wife lived in Mutare but she recently returned to her parents, accusing the soldier of physically abusing her.

Chapeyema is facing murder and attempted murder charges.

He was remanded in custody to February 16 and advised to apply to the High Court for bail.

Chapeyema and his son Tlowi Chapeyema, whom he shot once on the leg, are admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital.

The soldier, who was initially confined to the intensive care unit, has since been transferred to the male ward and he is under police and military guard.

His wife, Ashley Phiri (21) and her siblings, Nkosivumile Ncube (16) and Rita Nkomo (23) died on the spot.

Prosecuting, Mr Mclean Ndlovu said on February 1 this year, Chapeyema went to his wife’s home armed with an AK 47 assault rifle, which was loaded with 20 rounds. He allegedly knocked on the door demanding that she opens it.

“When the door was eventually opened the accused person stormed into the house and started firing gunshots at Phiri, Nkomo and Ncube, killing them instantly,” said Mr Ndlovu.

A member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) records statements from family members of the murdered women in New Magwegwe in Bulawayo yesterday.

The court heard that Chapeyema then shot his son and in the process fracturing his right leg before turning the rifle on himself. The child was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital’s intensive care unit.

Chapeyema was arrested at the scene and the weapon used in committing the alleged offences was recovered.

Meanwhile, Mpilo Central Hospital clinical director, Dr Solwayo Ngwenya yesterday said both patients were out of danger.

He expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

“Doctors did their best to save the injured man and the baby’s life. He had obviously sustained serious damages to his body. Doctors are fully monitoring him and we hope his condition improves. The baby is also out of danger and his condition is stable. Both patients are now out of danger and are now both out of the intensive care unit,” he said. The Chronicle

  • How did he managed to come out of barracks with loaded gun. It leaves much to be desired of the nature of security at our institutions.

  • Hang to death …. I think its a lesson to us men to control our emotions . Seperate peacefully than to fight this may lead to death ,

  • Amanda Thubelihle jeki kungaphi la okwenzeke khona this

  • If you have never been hurt by your partner teaming up with her or his family shut up .

    • TRUE

    • asati ambohurirwa nemukadzi haazvinzwisise

    • Saka zvobatsirei zvaiita????

    • hapana chazvinobatsira but tirikungoti before you blame him imbotangai mapinda mushangu dzake, hatisi kuti aita zvakanaka, we condemn what he did in strongest terms but know that anyone can be pushed that far kana akasakurumidza kuwana emotional help

  • Why didnt you just die mate.. if it was me i was gonna just die

  • “Soldiers struggle to fit with society” this might be a true statement! This is not the first case where such tragedies have occurred. These guys (soldiers) rarely believe in dialogue… they need psychological help.

    • This breed of soldiers never tested war in reality thus why they use the guns on innocent civilians for unjustified reasons. Had they been coming from war,I could agree with yr line of thinking. They need to be disciplined so that we have a crime free society.

    • I thought what the soldier did is ‘ post traumatic stress disorder’ syndrome common among soldiers or people who have seen or experienced tragedies ie war, disaster , bullying etc. The soldier might be a war veteran

    • I don’t think so. Soldiers are human beings and kubhaiza kwagara kunoitika muvanhu no matter wakaenda kuhondo or hauna, uri mucivilian or a militant. Nyemba wani dzikazowanikawo nhinhi.

    • Globally

  • Burn them all – Mad King

  • Never trust mukadzi wawakawana dzangova mvura.Haasi wako.Nyakutumbura ndiye muridzi wemhata.Iwewe wakatokwereteswa.Uri pachimbadzo.

  • Svirai henyu isu mahure tisingade zvakawanda

  • Ndohunhu wavo kuuraya nepfuti masoja,but zvobatsirei apa hana kufa asi akurwadziwa nd mtongo wakamirira

  • It pains yes but what about the inocent bloody

  • Mukadzi akahurawo ka1 kana ka2 hazvina basa .Vanhu munofanirwa kudzidza kuregererana uye mukadzi munhuwo anonzwawo kuda murume .Kana atadza kuzozvicontrolla unongomuti chiendai munogeza obva atoita fresh .Hachipere chinhu chiya .

  • The gun problem started after coup

  • Izindlu ezikhangele enew bhawa

  • Bitter we might be ,families of women hv tendencies of ganging up against men thats part one ,pt two the courts wl grant un realistic mantainance to these wives n kids leaving a man w 50 dollars hw do they expect them t survive coz wen a man leaves a wife n kids he hs to move on as they wl also do

  • This guy went to the extremes, he should have controlled himself instead of taking the law into his own hands, now he is being haunted by a sense of regret as well as the fear of jail. Personally I understand what he went through, its actually painful to realise that your wife is teaming up with her people to cheat on you. He should have sought pastoral or professional counselling instead of acting on anger. Vakadzi vakaroorwa dzikamaiwo please, chihure hachina kwachinokusvitsai, chinonakidza usati wabatwa, once wabatwa it costs either your marriage or your life.