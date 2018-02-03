Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang avoids £900 fine from German court

By SAMI MOKBEL and DOMINIC KING | Daily Mail |

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has submitted a medical certificate to a German court to ensure he is not fined £900 if he makes his Arsenal debut against Everton on Saturday.

The 28-year-old, at £56 million the most expensive signing in Arsenal’s history, was due to give evidence last Monday regarding the terrorist attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus last April, but skipped the court date claiming he was too ill to attend.

He would have faced a £900 fine by the court if he played, given it is only five days since he was due to appear. But the Gabon striker has submitted a medical certificate clearing him.

Manager Arsene Wenger, meanwhile, says Arsenal’s potent strikeforce means they will continue to play on the front foot.

Manchester United flop Henrikh Mkhitaryan arrived just before Aubameyang at the Emirates as Wenger tries to solve a shortage of goals.

It was the failure to strengthen Arsenal’s defence, though, that again left Wenger facing questions. He wanted to sign Jonny Evans from West Bromwich but a £12m offer was dismissed.

Arsenal did recruit Konstantinos Mavropanos from Greek side PAS Giannina, but the 20-year-old is viewed as a player for the future.

They have conceded 34 goals in the Premier League — more than any other side in the top six.