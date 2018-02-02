SportsFeaturedNews

West Ham suspend Tony Henry over claims of club policy against signing Africans

10,401 6

West Ham have suspended director of player recruitment Tony Henry over claims he said the club would not sign any more African players. The Daily Mail reported that Henry said African players “cause mayhem” when they are not in the team.

West Ham United’s Cheikhou Kouyate during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Wembley Stadium on January 4, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Craig Mercer – CameraSport via Getty Images)

In a statement, West Ham said they will not tolerate any type of discrimination and have “therefore, acted swiftly due to the serious nature of these claims”.

The Football Association says it will formally investigate the matter.

West Ham said Henry has been suspended pending “a full and thorough investigation”.

A statement continued: “The West Ham United family is an inclusive one where, regardless of gender, age, ability, race, religion or sexual orientation, everybody feels welcome and included.

“The club will make no further comment until the investigation has been concluded.”

All employees are trained on equality, diversity and unconscious bias, said the club.

The Professional Footballers’ Assocaition said it was “shocked” by the reported comments and encouraged by West Ham’s response.

“The PFA strongly condemn any such views and there is no place for them in football,” it said.

West Ham have six first-team squad members of African descent: Cheikhou Kouyate, Pedro Obiang, Joao Mario, Angelo Ogbonna, Arthur Masuaku and Edimilson Fernandes.

Senegal striker Diafra Sakho left the club in the January transfer window to join Rennes, with Ghana international Andre Ayew heading to Swansea.

West Ham are 12th in the Premier League, but only four points above the relegation zone.

Henry, who has previously worked for Everton, Sunderland and Chelsea, joined West Ham in 2014.

He played professionally for several clubs, including Manchester City, Bolton and Oldham. BBC

You might also like More from author

  • I think Mr henry was desperate of something bcz he wasn’t supposed to say a such word

  • I WAS CHILDLESS FOR TEN YEARS.

    Am really very happy and so grateful for the miracle I received from Papa Carim. For the first ten years of my marriage I never had a child. I tried all I could (Hospitals, Churches, Sangomas all failed) to have a baby but nothing positive happened, I lost lots of money in all these and the one time my dream was going to come true I had a miscarriage, it was such a horrible experience.
    One day, my sister came to me saying she had read a testimony on internet for someone who had gone through hell like me. She gave me the contacts. I called Papa Carim and told him all my nightmares, we fixed an appointment to meet him. I visited his work place, he checked me through his special powers and started me with special prayers and some Muthi. Two months down the road I was pregnant for my first son. Today I have a son and a daughter, happily married with my husband. And life has generally changed for the better in our family, no more fighting, everything goes smoothly. I thank a lot Papa Carim because without him my family would be apart by now.He did it for me and can do it for you as well.
    Call/Whatsap +27797586195.PAPA CARIM

  • That’s the official position of the club but Tony Henry said it aloud without thinking, the club is now being forced to deny it and suspended Tony

  • Racists are idiots