Uebert Angel mansion in South Africa – PICTURES

Flamboyant preacher and businessman Uebert Angel is selling his mansion in Dainfern, a private upmarket Golf and Residential Estate nestled away in the north east of Johannesburg, South Africa. Angel says he hopes whoever buys it “will value its rich history and connection” to him.

Although Nehanda Radio sources are tight-lipped on the listing price, the “miracle money” pioneer told his followers; “In my formative years in the property market I bought this property in Dainfern Golf Estate in South Africa with the mere intention of just ‘parking money’.

“But unbeknown to me it became a haven during my days of trial and many visitations happened in that place that when the idea of letting it go came to me I just decided to let it go only to people that will value its rich history and connection to me,” Angel told his followers on his Instagram handle @themillionaireacademy.

 Dainfern Golf Estate is a residential suburb and golf estate home to well-known celebrities, artists, entrepreneurs, business owners, wealthy individuals and expatriates. According to Nehanda Radio sources the neighbourhood includes the likes of Nigerian pastor Chris Oyakhilome, South Africa’s Rhema Bible Church senior pastor Ray McCauley and Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa.

Three days ago Nehanda Radio ran an exclusive story exposing the vast wealth of the Spirit Embassy: Good News Church founder. He owns several properties in Botswana, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Bulgaria, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

He runs the Angel Organisation under The Billion Group, which has interests in banking, construction, mobile, hotels and resorts. As revealed in his interview with Nehanda TV almost 4 years ago, Angel’s real passion is property and he claims that’s his goose that lays the golden egg.

