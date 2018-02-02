SportsBizarreNews

Referee who aimed a kick at a player then sent him off has been banned for six months

10,240 2

A referee who aimed a kick at a player then sent him off has been banned for six months, half of which is suspended.Tony Chapron fell to the ground when his heels were clipped – apparently accidently – by Nantes’ Diego Carlos during a league match last month.

Match official Tony Chapron kicked out at Nantes player Diego Carlos before sending him off.
Match official Tony Chapron kicked out at Nantes player Diego Carlos before sending him off.

Chapron, 45, kicked out at the player, then booked him for a second time.

The referee – who was suspended after the game – was given his punishment by a French league disciplinary committee on Thursday.

Carlos’ booking was rescinded at Chapron’s request.

Chapron has been refereeing in France’s top flight since 2004 and taken charge of more than 400 matches in that time – including the French Cup final in 2014.

Prior to the incident he had announced that this would be his final season as a referee. BBC

  • That was the most ridiculous incident I’ve watched. The referee was visibly incensed by something purely accidental. The whole incident was as comical as it was buffling. I wouldn’t mind watching it again, lol 😁

  • I WAS CHILDLESS FOR TEN YEARS.

    Am really very happy and so grateful for the miracle I received from Papa Carim. For the first ten years of my marriage I never had a child. I tried all I could (Hospitals, Churches, Sangomas all failed) to have a baby but nothing positive happened, I lost lots of money in all these and the one time my dream was going to come true I had a miscarriage, it was such a horrible experience.
    One day, my sister came to me saying she had read a testimony on internet for someone who had gone through hell like me. She gave me the contacts. I called Papa Carim and told him all my nightmares, we fixed an appointment to meet him. I visited his work place, he checked me through his special powers and started me with special prayers and some Muthi. Two months down the road I was pregnant for my first son. Today I have a son and a daughter, happily married with my husband. And life has generally changed for the better in our family, no more fighting, everything goes smoothly. I thank a lot Papa Carim because without him my family would be apart by now.He did it for me and can do it for you as well.
    Call/Whatsap +27797586195.PAPA CARIM