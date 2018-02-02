AccidentsFeaturedLocal

One killed, several injured in bus accident

The bus which was travelling to Masvingo from Bulawayo veered of the road at the escarpment popularly known as “Danger” at about 5PM.

PASSERSBY throng the scene of an accident where a bus plunged in a ditch at steep slope popularly known as Danger near Esigodini yesterday. pic by Fortune Muzarabani.

When a Chronicle news crew arrived at the scene at about 6:30PM, two of the passengers who were seriously injured had been taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals while the rest of the injured had been rushed to Esigodini District Hospital.

A few passengers who escaped unhurt were milling around the bus.

Bulawayo Fire Brigade Divisional Officer Mr Josphat Chiriya said ambulances ferried most of the injured to Esigodini Hospital except for the two who were seriously injured who had to be rushed to UBH.

“Unfortunately one person died. We suspect they were about 60 passengers in the bus,” said Mr Chiriya.

He urged drivers to exercise caution on the roads especially during this wet season as the roads are slippery. The Chronicle

  • I saw it last night being towed ,ndere company ipi