LocalFeaturedNews

Lightning bolt strikes MSU student dead

13,595 8

A third year Bio-Technology student at Midlands State University died on the spot after she was struck by lightning on Wednesday while her friend suffered some burns and was rushed to hospital, police have confirmed.

Midlands State University
Midlands State University

Thelma Mbendhle (23) who was on attachment in Chegutu, was struck by lightning while on her way home.

Her friend Tsitsi Mapfumo (22) was burnt and is still admitted to hospital.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara said the incident occurred at around 5.30PM on Wednesday.

“I can confirm that a female adult was struck by lightning while walking with a friend. There were two ladies, one of them an MSU student Thelma Mbendhle (23) and her friend Tsitsi Mapfumo (22) who were walking in footpath along ZMDC in Chegutu. The two were struck by a bolt of lightning and they fell unconscious at about 5:30 PM,” said Insp Mabgweazara.

He said a local councillor Mr Henry Muchatibaya rushed the pair to Chegutu District Hospital but unfortunately Mbendhle died.

It is suspected that the lighting was triggered by the cellphone which was in Mbendle’s bra, resulting in the untimely death.
MSU director of public relations Mrs Mirirai Mawere confirmed that Mbendhle was their student who was on attachment in Chegutu. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author

  • MHSRIP

  • A sad development

  • I WAS CHILDLESS FOR TEN YEARS.

    Am really very happy and so grateful for the miracle I received from Papa Carim. For the first ten years of my marriage I never had a child. I tried all I could (Hospitals, Churches, Sangomas all failed) to have a baby but nothing positive happened, I lost lots of money in all these and the one time my dream was going to come true I had a miscarriage, it was such a horrible experience.
    One day, my sister came to me saying she had read a testimony on internet for someone who had gone through hell like me. She gave me the contacts. I called Papa Carim and told him all my nightmares, we fixed an appointment to meet him. I visited his work place, he checked me through his special powers and started me with special prayers and some Muthi. Two months down the road I was pregnant for my first son. Today I have a son and a daughter, happily married with my husband. And life has generally changed for the better in our family, no more fighting, everything goes smoothly. I thank a lot Papa Carim because without him my family would be apart by now.He did it for me and can do it for you as well.
    Call/Whatsap +27797586195.PAPA CARIM

  • So sad

  • Very unfortunate. I think its better to switch off the phone and remove the battery, during a thunderstorm

  • Witchcraft, wadzidzirei, shame😢

  • Its so painful to loose such a potential child. We still cant believe she is gone.may her soul rest in peace

  • So sad. May she rest in peace.