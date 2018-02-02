Harare braces for water shutdown

The first of several planned two-day water shutdowns over the next few weeks in the capital city, Harare, will start today. Harare City Council (HCC) has assured residents that the city is ready for the shutdown.

Harare will shut down production of potable water at the Morton Jaffray and Warren Control treatment plants for maintenance.

HCC spokesperson Michael Chideme said all areas would be affected by the shutdown.

After the shutdown today, water is expected to be reopened on Sunday at around 16:00hrs when treatment and pumping of potable water resumes.

He said trapped nets have jammed three valves at the intake tower and the mixing chamber rendering them inoperable.

HCC said after the removal of the nets and fixing of the wire ropes, new dates will be announced for the fitting of screens on the bell mouths of the periscopes to minimise jamming of equipment.

“Underwater welder divers from South Africa will be engaged. Doing the work at one time means a longer shutdown period which is not conducive at the moment,” Chideme said. DailyNews