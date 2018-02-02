Gweru girl (3) dies after “tying” herself with cable while playing with other children

By Grace Nyoni

A three -year-old girl from Mtapa suburb in Gweru died on Monday morning after she allegedly tied herself with a cable around her neck while playing with other children.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the death of Rudo Chitope of house number 11 Serima road Mtapa suburb.She said the infant was pronounced dead on arrival at Gweru Provincial hospital.

“Police in Gweru are investigating a case of sudden death where a three-year old girl died after being tied with a black cable around her neck while playing with other children. The incident occurred on Monday at house number 11 Serima road Mtapa,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said at around 9AM, the infant left her mother Ms Ellen Masaire (27) inside their house and went to play with other kids.

She said a few minutes later, Rudo came back crying with a black cable tied around her neck. The cable was very tight that her mother failed to untie and called a neighbour to assist.

“The neighbour used a knife to cut the cable and the girl fell unconscious. She was rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival,” said Asst Insp Mukwende. The Chronicle