‘ED supporters beat Mujuru at rally’

368 55

By Andrew Kunambura

Armed supporters of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ruling Zanu PF party allegedly beat up opposition leader Joice Mujuru and her National People’s Party (NPP) supporters at a rally in Harare yesterday where she was due to speak, her NPP has claimed.

Former Vice President and leader of the opposition party Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF), Joice Mujuru
Former Vice President and leader of the opposition party Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF), Joice Mujuru (Picture by REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)

The alleged Zanu PF youths disrupted the opposition party’s rally in Harare’s high density suburb of Glen Norah.

Mujuru told a news conference she sustained loosened teeth and a swollen face and had to seek urgent medical attention.

Mujuru’s doctor recommended that she undergoes an X-ray examination to establish the extent of the injuries she suffered, according to a medical report seen by the Daily News.

“This meeting was legal, it had been cleared by police and we don’t know why they chose to attack us,” Mujuru said.

She also urged her party members to show courage and not be intimidated.

“These are the things that should unite us and give us courage. It should show the world that we are a party that does its business in peace. We don’t fight.

“Some of the parties are used to this culture of violence, but let’s not retaliate. Let’s show them what should be done. From now onwards, there is no turning back because even Mr Mnangagwa has said elections are set to take place soon. So we must forge ahead, advertising ourselves,” she added.

According to NPP secretary-general, Gift Nyandoro, police arrested five of the suspected Zanu PF activists believed to have taken part in the violence.

Police were not immediately available for comment.

Several other NPP members suffered various head and body injuries as the attackers charged at them armed with stones and sticks. Mujuru’s own security team battled to shield her from the stones that rained in her direction.

The former Zimbabwe vice president was, however, not so lucky as she said one of the stones hit her on the cheek. Some of her party members had their vehicles smashed.

One of the female NPP members alleged that she was stripped naked and forced to lie on her stomach before they took turns to savagely beat her with logs. DailyNews

  • G40 at work

  • Zanu PF still the same,now they will beat up people claiming that its G40. Vote Zanu PF and see

  • Barbaric & uncalled for

  • Same same gudo netsoko.Wakarobwa achiitei becoz achi kuZanu kwacho aiti hakuna zvakadaro

    • True.violence hatiikurudzire. she was part of that 2008 .kujoiner musangano uya kwakafanana nekujoiner zvigure hakubudike nyore.

  • This is ZANU PF behaviour and it should not be tolerated!

  • makazviwanepi zvamunotaura

  • That is the only language ZANU can speak ‘violence’

  • “Armed ED supportes beat up joice”,__nx pure fake news.

  • How they knew that these guys were from ED

  • Where is @TinoChinyoka to sanitise works of his ED with flowery and flawless pen oration, for a cause… https://t.co/ng3CL8vsUK

  • Zvatoranga ndohunhu Hwezanu zvisinei nekuti arikuitungamirira ndiyani

    • Ibvapo mhani iwe ukushaya zvekutaura against ZANU PF. Fake news.

    • How can u say fake news nyaya iri mumapapers emuno,nemapics acgi arimo,remember ED is tring to practice democracy hence zvese zvekunyoreka matyewe.

  • Sis Joice madii masiyana ne politics weduwe.

  • they did a poor job…. haana kunyasorohwa… dai akanyasorohwa asiri kutaura

  • G40 thugs

  • Fake news

  • KKKKKKKK chamukuda kungoti pabude KT Ed kkkk mazidofo

  • Nonsense!

  • NGWARIRAI KUITIRA MASUPPORTERS ENYU MAFAKE PROMISES VAKAKUPANDUKIRAI MOTI ZANU PF

  • G40????

  • Ruranyararo neZanu hazvifambidzani

  • Liar

  • Kunyepa mhani ZANU ndiyo chete here inorova vamamwe mapato?

  • Fake news

  • Fake news

  • To prove from now that those sons of satan who beat pplevon rallies we will see by the response of police from there we can prove that the devil chameleon is still the same’ so police & Army ‘ve got no side when it comes to violent’

  • That is ZANU PF

  • They will.never change

  • MUJURU ATTACK :
    *Facts of what really transpired ….*

    Various theories of what really transpired earlier today have popped on social media.

    Some claim the NPP leader, Joice Mujuru was attacked by ZANU PF supporters while she held her ward meetings, while other’s suggested the place incident is an MDC strong hold hence she was assaulted by MDC youths who begrudge her for refusing to join the MDC alliance. Both schools of thought are false and misleading.

    Firstly the incident happened at Glen view area 8 complex not in residential wards as being circulated. Secondly, Mujuru herself was not involved as being circulated. This was a brawl between Mujuru’s security Team and the ‘Magombiros’ ;. here’s what transpired…

    When Mujuru and crew arrived at the popular complex , it was packed as usual. There was commotion when people started gathering, to find out who had arrived.

    While people crowded around the visitors’ cars, Mujuru’s security team started creating way and dispersing people to allow Mujuru space to disembark and address them.

    The security guys were saying ” ibvai mu road Presidential vasvika” , this made the crowd very inquisitive, wondering which President. The number of people increased as did the curiosity and confusion.

    The situation deteriorated when people found out it was Joice Mujuru and they Mockingjay remarked in street lingo ” saka Mujuru ndi President, President wani?. And also inquiring why they are being pushed and shoved when in actual fact it’s just Mujuru and not the Head of state as they were being made to think .

    As chaos continued, A runner at the complex ( complex runners that source for customers ‘mbare style’ are referred to as the Magombiros), one of them was pushed to the ground by Mujuru’s bouncer. When he stood up,he was angry and charged right to the bouncer who in turn pushed him again and slapped him in the face.

    A fierce fight broke out and more Magombiros joined in while Mujuru’s team stood their ground. As the fight raged on, more Magombiros arrived with stones and pelted at the now fleeing Mujuru Team.

    Tafadzwa Mabhururu and all other sellers here can witness to this account. How this incident came to be blamed on either MDC or ZANU PF is simply a political move and nothing can be further from the truth.

    This is what transpired, anything outside of this is purely and entirely false

    • Thank you for the updates

    • IF THATS THE TRUTH THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME. I ALWAYS HATE IT WHEN JOURNALISTS WRITE THEIR THOUGHTS WHICH IS OUTSIDE THEIR DUTY OF INFORMING READERS ON WHAT HAPPENS

  • Whether these people are from A, BCDEor F akarohwa chete period, is she the first one to be bashed so many people have been beaten in the past and this is no good at all “PASI NEKUROVANA PLEASE “

  • Aaaaaaaah Amai Mujuru yakakwana nguva yekuti muzorore muchichengeta vazukuru hamunyariwo here.Musadaroba

  • Thts ZANU PF behaviour.

  • If we fail to gather support lets not paint others black coz truth will come out

  • Disqualified to election

  • Abaiwa ngabude

  • No to political violence, intimidation, and any form of abuse , everyone has the right to support a political party of choice

  • A boat changed a captain..I ask myself what good is zanu pf doin that I can fight for it ?? The answer is none kkk

  • LOOKING FOR SYMPATHY

  • I really cant see how beating Mujuru would benefit ED. I smell a rat here

    • Because she visited Mugabe on Tuesday and obviously that didn’t go well with the Lacoste.

  • Wht makes u think it’s ED supporters.even if it was,ko ED anokwana papi?

  • Bvunzai Tsangirai amai, kwete zvenyu izvo havasati vakubatai zvemandorokwati.

  • Vanhu veZanu makuzondibhowa manje ndakuzokumamisai

  • Nonsense.