OpinionFeatured

This is why children should not be Presidents

49,241 138

By Tinomudaishe Chinyoka

On 2 February 2018, Nelson Chamisa turns 40 and is constitutionally qualified to become President of Zimbabwe. Many will no doubt be celebrating this milestone with him.

Nelson Chamisa and Tino Chinyoka
Nelson Chamisa and Tino Chinyoka

However, events over the last few days have demonstrated a big gap between legal maturity and actual maturity. In fact, if there ever was a time to conclude that children should never trusted with the Presidency (see Macron and his ‘Africans breed too many children’ comments), that would be now.

Addressing a group of loyal and expectant supporters in Mutare recently, Nelson Chamisa claimed that the United States President, Donald Trump, had promised him and Biti that as soon as they win our coming elections, the United States would give the MDC government $15-billion to help rebuild our economy.

First, is this true?

The short answer is, not likely. The United States embassy has come out with a statement to say that this claim is false. Like any other government on this planet, they do not offer money to some random  people or political parties.

It also seems a touch implausible.

The young man might have been impressed with the furniture and fittings at Congress but the sad reality is that “the Donald’s” United States does not have pocket change in the region of $15-billion to throw at some shithole country when ‘the Donald’ is trying very hard to get his own Congress to authorise about as much to build his precious wall on the Mexican border.

Besides, the claim rings disturbingly familiar. After spending the last two election cycles waving around a red card and claiming that Mugabe was too old to be President, it seems decidedly convenient the MDC believed with religious piety his claim that $15-billion disappeared from our diamonds. $15-billion, it seems, is a number that excites people’s tender parts in the higher echelons of the MDC. 

Which makes sense, when you are trying to make people forget your claim about building a $100-billion economy it pays to start waving around some change.

So, if the claim is not true, why did he say it?

Maybe, because he thinks Zimbabweans are gullible. We are so backward, wallowing under 15 blankets of paganism in our shithole country and will lap up anything that he, having recently returned from America to ask for continued sanctions, claims to be true.

Or maybe he is so desperate to sanitise that USA trip that it becomes necessary to bend facts to fit his new narrative. Asking for sanctions (fact, because when you ask for American policy to continue until elections are held, when said current American policy is ZIDERA, then you are asking for sanctions) is not good optics. Having been excoriated something awful about that betrayal, the young man is possibly grasping at straws to try and sanitise that trip, and paint it as one whose purpose was to get us money.

The cynical calculation is that if we buy into this cockaminny lie about a promise for $15-billion, we might forget the ‘continue the sanctions’ bit. And the sad thing is that this is the best explanation we might hope for. Because the more reckless calculation in saying this lie is that we are so stupid, so gullible, that we will believe it. And he might not be wrong: I spoke to a youth in Eastlea the other day who said ‘Chamisa is a pastor, he would not lie.’

When l was in high school I had a friend called Sikhumbuzo Shoko (MHSRIP). He was endowed with a quick wit and the ability to use very few words to dissect any situation with clarity. One of his signature statements was: gudo ranunga pembe (a baboon has picked up a whistle). He deployed this to good effect each time someone that had something good going for them started to grow airs and try to appear cleverer and better than us all. How apt.

Saka zvohumwi?

This reckless episode has again reminded us about the paucity of leadership in the opposition. One leader was prone to make uncosted claims about a $100-billion economy. Now the one stepping forward is barely out of his crib and already spewing lies.

But worse, making such a claim was such an immature stunt that it brings to the fore the question about the position of youths in our politics. True, there are 20-something year olds in our country that would have known that even if Trump had promised them 15 bhinza you don’t go around some shithole town telling people about it because that makes him look bad to the governments of other shithole countries in Africa. But the sheer recklessness of it, the inability to see that dzimwe nyaya hadzivhukunyugwi pavanhu, is indicative of the dangerous immaturity yegudo ranunga pembe.

It was inevitable that once the story was out there, the American embassy would pick it up. It was inevitable that once the American embassy picked up the story, they would have to respond. It was inevitable that in their response, the American embassy would have to deny that such an offer was ever made, even if it was, as international diplomacy demands it. It was inevitable that once the story was out, even if the offer had been made, mari yacho haichatouyi.

Any mature person would have known that.

It is immature to be excitable about matters of state. It is immature to tattle-tale about zvinhu zvazuhwiwa pavakuru. It is immature to be reckless about matters of diplomacy and international relations. It is immature to be blind to the fact that when foreign governments hold closed door meetings with you they do so with an expectation of confidentiality. A mature person would sieve what they have to say in public, not get excitable about having found some good ziana to share.

We have a young pretender to the Presidency. In between jumping ahead of elected officials and accusing senior people in his party like Gutu of daydreaming, he wades into a diplomatic blunder with an ill-thought and immature lie about some non-existent $15-billion. While it was probably okay to act this way in student politics (then, you could make uncosted promises to buy buses even though you had zero idea about source of funds), this is perhaps a bit more serious.

We are told that the youths must lead. That the Macrons and Camerons of this world are the way to go. One recklessly accused all Africans of breeding like rabbits, the other recklessly took his country into Brexit when he did not need to and did not even want to.

My wife will not enjoy reading this, she says that we must never have to talk about people disparagingly in our politics. And I agree. But perhaps, Susan, this is different. When someone shows you they are immature, the best thing you can do is to believe them. Before it is too late.

Before entrusting the collective destinies of all circa 15 million of us kumunhu achiri kubuda mukaka pamhino, we need to look at this episode and say: this right here is why children should not lead grown-ups. This right here is why this youth must not yet be offered for election as President. If ever.

You might also like More from author

  • Qualification by age hahahahahah

  • Ana Tino i harisi jerasi here manga majaira mugabe

  • Maturity doesnt always come with age.

  • What of the old folks who only think of lining up their pockets ,and we have seen it all

    • Even chamida is no angel

    • Chamisa is even worse, trying to justify his party by finding faults in ZANU will never take Zimbabwe anyway.

    • Do you mean all of a sudden ZANU is coming to our rescue and if so who created this mess before

  • Chinonyoka is clutching straws and sounds really desperate to prop ED

  • A lot of old folks r jelousy of chamisa , he is very able

  • ndiye nelson we $15bn here uyooo

  • Haiwawo we want young fresh brains not geriatrics dzezanu murikumutya Chamisa that’s why mrikungoti naye naye zveharahwa noooo

    • Ane dzungi uyu.haatongi kana

    • Chamisa is able coz haana history yehuori. Ane pfungwa dzinoshanda and can move Zim foward

    • I agree we need youthful leaders asi Chamisa anotaura zvinhu zvisina kukodzera kumunhu ari paari paye. A bill to stop men having small houses? Kwakuti futi benzi rinonzi Trump ririkuda kutipa mari. Dzungu rakawandisa. Mwonzora is a better candidate or even Mashakada asingahumane.

    • Unofunga pafare chaipo ED angamire naChamisa ndokunyeperana chaiko

    • Chamisa anodhuva kupaparika kuita senge anoziva. Iyezvi angaaribusy kuti USA chino nechocho nhemha dzega, now the US Embassy is announcing bringing business in Zimbabwe connected to the government of ED. Chinonetsa pavanhu vamumifunga kuti they are capable makuhwa, they forget what they are there for busy telling people about the faults of ZANU yet ZANU yacho is busy behind the scenes. Chamisa ayita mutete

    • Nelson Chafambisa shadow minister of lies,confusion and small houses ; Prisilla Misiinorambwa shadow minister of menstrual cycle and pads.

    • Dean!

    • Paanosvika 70yrs unenge wafa nenhamo iwe.

  • He is still way off

  • Ndosaka achinzi Chinyoka

  • this is his rightful time he deserves

  • Well put Tino

  • @TinoChinyoka the UBA from Masvingo who sees all MDC errors, hears all MDC wrongs and for a funny rea… https://t.co/iHAQtkcFNj

  • Chamisa is well able, never mind the comments of the fearful zanu pf murders here

    • He is too petty for the job. A small house bill really?

    • Chamisa isimbi yebasa even those in zanu pf knw tht very well

  • EVERY ONE IS a Thief
    wesee anoenda pa chigaro achida kudya
    Old or young vakangofanana

    INII NDOVHOTERA HANGU BABA TENCEN Vatori nanii

  • He will be going to be the first child to become president we are fully behind him

    • Iweka how can you say Child iye ane 40 years

    • Your being behind him doesn’t make him a President. Jonathan Moyo was behind Grace now he must be behind bars.

  • Age lkkkkk we want brains not age tired of vanasrkuru vanoda kupingudza mombe kkkkkk.

  • They learn from their mistakes !!

  • This is true homeboy Tinomudaishe. Only tats it seems as if he is the only fit candidate in mdc to take this position of Presidency. Ndiani umwe angatora

  • my president

  • You blood young brains is better than kuisa old age wanongotaura zvehondo yakapera kare kare wachiba wachitityisa nekuti hondo fuckoff old totoises

  • Old people have destroyed this country . Chamisa is the ideal candidate to take this nation to another level .

  • Chamisa vote u my president

  • NaED hausunde shaa zvakatodzora wena!

  • Chamisa for presidency

  • Was born for that finish & klarr

  • Kana vane makire akawanda vakatadza kutonga obviously vapfana ndovane future

  • basa rekubata microphone muchishora ko zvamaitawo imi ndezvepi ;;;

  • Don’t vote for anyone. VOTE MDC.

  • Thanks Tinomudaishe Chinyoka for expressing your mind. I agree you with on this one. You are actually arming us against that folly, children need not be entrusted with that responsibility.

  • Is Trump a child as well

  • kkkkkk 15bn yavakupuwa ne USA iripi

  • Chamisa uyu ane business raanaro here ratinogona kuona management skills dzake or he just a full-time politician. Hutungamiri hwenyika hwasiyana nekutaura pahighfields grounds

    • Ko Bob aive ne biznes ripi nhaiwe

    • By that yarstick look at other Zanu businessmen who all had their firms subsidized by the state and kleptocracy was the norm.

      Let us start with Gushungo dairies….

    • Business reyi raunotaura nyika inotongwa nema businessman chete here

    • Current President ane bussiness ripiko?Dai pasina gidi aripo here?

    • Bambo royidhi mashaya apa

    • Obama aiva nebusiness rei? Koiye Mugabe 1980?

    • Madofo hamuperi

    • This idia is bright. Someone to led must show some sort of personal skills . Those commenting against this point are maf

    • Haaa blaz akakuudzai kut nyika inotongwa nemabusines men ndiani muri dofo hantie nyika inotongwa nemapolitician

    • Blaz kutonga nyika i leadership in short kutungamirira vanhu muzvido zvavo muchitevedzera mutemo venyika. Vama business vamuri kureva ndovatipinza munzara nhasi coz vakajaira kuba muma company mavo kare.

    • ko akati business ndiko kutungamira ndiyani?hanti ndiko kupusa ikoko?Bob anonzi akadzidza asi akauraya nyika nana Progressa Moyo nana Kasukuwere naObert ane Kanondo Tours,Maminza nema Hotel anodhura kuFalls uko wani?toda munhu asina kupusa isu.hona Morgan anonzi hana kudzika akapinda muGNU nyika ikasanduka ne2mins?asi wanga usati wazvarwa hako kani?

  • Happy birthday

  • Nezera rake iri hatizoona motorcade yakapaka paMereki president vachibata joy kkkk

  • Koo ipo panew constitution hatina kunzwa makore ekuchembera kuti ano guma papi anaMugabe vaitoda kusvika pacentury 100yrs vachingotonga nekutonga

  • We no longer need old people always sick with cancers diabetes mellitus benign prostate hypertrophy Dimentia etc spending fiscas on foreign hospital young blood fresh mind fresh ideas anyone above 65yrs old people s home and prepare for death

  • The problem with people is that in their eyes fact let me put this in capitals. IN THEIR EYES THEY SEE THE YOUNG CHAMISA WHO IS ENTERING POLITICS LONG BACK. THAT IMAGE IS GOING TO HAUNT THEM THE REST OF THEIR LIVES BECAUSE THEY WILL NEVER ACCEPT HIM BECAUSE THEY WILL BE SAYING HE IS YOUNG. HOW MISTAKEN. REMEMBER THE BIBLICAL DAVID WHO WAS ANOINTED WHEN HE WAS 16, WHAT ABOUT JOSEPH AND IN THESE TWO EXAMPLES THESE TWO PEOPLE FACED THIS KIND OF RESISTANCE FORGETTING THAT YOU CAN’T DO ANYTHING TO THE ANOINTED. IF GOD SAYS YES NOONE CAN SAY NO. JUST GET ME RIGHT HERE I SAID IF GOD SAYS………………….

    • I like Chamisa he is of our generation kunzwisisana kwacho hakunetse,of cause as a human being he will make mistakes bt dambudziko rakatisvitsa patiri nderekuti when leaders make mistakes they don’t want to acknowledge, repent ,apologise or amend and I see a true leader from above in Honourable Chamisa

    • Tell them if God chose you kunyangwe asingade kukuvhotera anongovhota chete

    • Powerful he is a God who opens impossible closed doors

    • Some of these things are spiritual,was just observing All of a sudden hw many enemies have Chamisa accrued ,so most of our time should be spent praying of our nation and the potential leaders we would want to see occupying the high office because naiye Devil is at work

  • Tinomuidaishe chinyoka is just jelousy that is his problem otherwise Nelson Chamisa is the darling of the majority

  • happy birthday Mr chamisa

  • Who are you to judge? How many things did Trump promise during his campaign?That is politics my brother!We voted Chamisa into parliament when he was twenty something so what can stop us voting for him now?

  • Obama was 46

  • The guy is talented jerlousy down kp the wings of change chikomana

  • ko vakati 2 million jobs ndo vari mature manje

  • ko vakati 2 million jobs ndo vari mature manje

  • Why do people critisise Macron’s statement when it is true? Africans have no birth control, and if you don’t know the reality in war torn countries like Somalia & Sudan , then don’t answer on this issue.

  • yes Chamisa for president he has demonstrated his caoabilities he is our best candidate GOD HELP US ACHIEVE THAT

  • Very strange that you’re more worried about the suitability of a Presidential aspirant when the incumbent president has dubious leadership qualities. Macron’s youth has little to do with anything, he just said something that was factually correct but politically incorrect. How many deals were we promised by the incumbent? They believed removing Mugabe the figurehead would fool investors 😂😂😂😂😂.

  • Mugabe assumed the Prime Minister position at a mature age of 57 and how did that turn out stop feeding us this shithole propaganda from your shithole deluded mind.

  • Majaira kutongwa ne chembere/harahwa..minister of youth ane 65 year #tag no sense

  • Hpy Earthday Hon Chamisa.40yrz vamwe vatoita manyoka mubrugwa vakuziva kuti munovaonesa ndondo.Jah Bless U.Viva

  • I WAS CHILDLESS FOR TEN YEARS.

    Am really very happy and so grateful for the miracle I received from Papa Carim. For the first ten years of my marriage I never had a child. I tried all I could (Hospitals, Churches, Sangomas all failed) to have a baby but nothing positive happened, I lost lots of money in all these and the one time my dream was going to come true I had a miscarriage, it was such a horrible experience.
    One day, my sister came to me saying she had read a testimony on internet for someone who had gone through hell like me. She gave me the contacts. I called Papa Carim and told him all my nightmares, we fixed an appointment to meet him. I visited his work place, he checked me through his special powers and started me with special prayers and some Muthi. Two months down the road I was pregnant for my first son. Today I have a son and a daughter, happily married with my husband. And life has generally changed for the better in our family, no more fighting, everything goes smoothly. I thank a lot Papa Carim because without him my family would be apart by now.He did it for me and can do it for you as well.
    Call/Whatsap +27797586195.PAPA CARIM

  • I do not subscribe to the idea of tired old man in the 70s deciding the future of younger generations,we must take responsibility,carve and author our destiny.Mistakes are a learning cave ,a bulb had a thousand experiments(trials) and age and wisdom do not have a positive correlation.

  • Chamisa the real deal

  • Why not if Obama became the President of ASA at 45 what’s the difference between 40 and 45 years, What did the Mugabe do ,instead he made our country a laughing stock of the world

  • Harahwa dziri muparliament kukotsira zvavo ngavaende vanotaurira vazukuru ngano

  • Saka iwe nehanda radio u want us to be ruled with some 1 who is old and being taught on how to record facebook videos here.At least the young generation is up to date with technology and knows what we want.Vanasekuru ndavanozorora pliz kusada kukura here.Bvumai kuchembera

  • Wizzy Chipaz Charles Nhepera Nelson Homodza Maperezanoh Raby Nyasha Wisley Hogo Jacob Mungoni

  • Chamisa u a qualified to be president

  • Maturity doesnt always come with age.Some ‘mature’ guy wanted to run for a 5 yr Presidential term at the ‘mature’ age of 93.If there is a minimun age of 40 then there should also be an age ceiling .If the civil service retirement age is 60 years ,how then did they arrive at this age limitIt means beyond that age a person is not as useful as when he was younger.If that person isnt useful in civil service how can he be useful as a President?Give the young generation a chance turnaround the economy.These old G70 shuld retire to their farms

  • ehe Chamisa ane pfungwa dzechidiki hake but pahu President ngaamboita stop it hake ane pake paanofanira kunge ari….hazvireve kuti munhu akaita pfungwa dzakangwara ngwara akutofanira kuve President ka……ndofanana nana Jonso,Mutambara,Biti……Va Tsvangirai havana kudzidza asi unotoona wega kuti kutonga nyika vanogona…va ED havana zvavo kudzidza asi tikutoona kuti kutonga nyika vakumira mira…so it’s not bout kudzidza stereki…..Chamisa mira panzvimbo pako chaipo usimudzire nyika nava ED kwete kuda kusimudzira MDC chete

  • You are on zanu payroll, just enjoy taxpayers money quietly, your days are numbered, The Chosen One is here…

  • Good age

  • That’s nonsense. It’s just a devilish talk. He can rule his house. Not Zimbabwe.

    • Tonga ka iwewe

    • Morwadziwa kana vezera renyu vachiita zvine musoro imi mungori sika sika nefb

    • Ndinezera nachamisa here ini? And arikutongepi and anotonga ani wacho?

  • I had always tell some1 that Chamisa is imature in politics. Yes it is making sense to them. Thanx author. Let him be a legislator ikoko kuKuwadzana kwawanomuda kushithole town. Sorry for bigman Tsvangirai

  • Happy birthday president

  • How old were most of the war vets when they went to war?

  • ivn kafresh brad kacho tikakuvotera kakuda kuti mubhonde muchabhonda iko kachiidya mari …mowukuura kusvikwa mati bhuuu ….Ko iyo MDC yacho chi chaya kaita chino batika? …kutaura chete …ED power kwete zvimafresh brad zwekuhumana … vote for him u will see kutu ED is better Makhamisa

  • If people are willing to give a 75 year old with a bad past record why not a 40 year old?

  • Chamisa is not there yet.maybe in future.Right now we need a strong leader and we have that in President Mnangagwa. Tozomuona kana apedza kurota achipiwa 15 bhidza naTrump.

  • Well said Tino,Chamisa is intelligent but lacks diplomacy.

  • Madhara enyu zvaakauraya nyika nehukuru hwavo

  • Hatichada Harahwaaa

  • Ndo active age wakura bvumai kukura bvumai kuchembera

  • Our President is here

  • During his days as student leader, Tinomudaishe Chinyoka would articulate sense. Now that he is old has been corrupted by the “we know better syndrome”, he has lost both the valour and relevance.

  • This is nonsense

  • Munyori urigwavha

  • Long live president

  • Tangai yenyu iwe wobva waita VP wake

  • Zvirinanani president atangire pa70yrs kutonga toziva kuti haana makore akawanda ekuba nekutishungurudza. Knowing African presidents the way I do; akatangira pa40 tamama. Hatizofa takafara zvakare. Constitution ino amendwa ya amendwazve to suit him. A good example yaJoseph Kabila kuDRC and Paul Kagame in Rwanda havachada kubva and wese anotaura nyaya yacho becomes dinner to the vultures.

    • chakakosha kuremekedza constitution murume,hatingatungamirwe neharahwa vachazvinzwa varipo.makajaira Bob ka?teerai kuBlueroof motongwa ikoko…

    • Vapfana isu tiri problem. Hatisati tava nemari and it becomes our mission to have it instead of leading. Better an old richman like Trump. He just want to lead the US not for the money because he has it but for pride.

  • Who is more mature? Trump or Chamisa? I believe Trump is 71 yrs though

  • chamisa is a promising good leader not now.He still need time regai ambobikwa aibve,level yaari kupolitics ndiyo chaiyo

  • MOKOROKOTO

  • Happy birthday to yu my birthday mate

  • The problem is he at times he talk absolutely rubbish ( the trump fake money claims). Naivety is all over him, so it’s suicidal, otherwise we will c Zimbabwe sold on e bay or amazon !

  • ZANU itai zveikoko MDC yoita zvayo tosangana kuma free and fair elections which are going to be monitored by foreign elements from kuchando. Pamberi newe Chamisa usacheuka muridzo we ZANU vane confusion ava haregerere. Maziso takaona kare haticheuke muridzo wembavha

  • Chsmisa ane papazi inooneka kumeso kaakwe nemunho yacho dzungu roga haaa handei toone

  • I do believe with you Tino ,it still baffles me that those in MDCT have still have that political blindness where they ignorantly deny the truth, Yes Chamisa is a charismatic talker but produces nothing tangible, he is good at college politicking. .Ever since he represented Kuwadzana Constituency ,only heard about him visiting and doing programmes is when elections are around the corner. .thats when he recruits few MDC youth to slash the grass and pay them with our favourable opaque beer (super) ….Kuwadzana Library which was done under Hillary Clinton foundation is still lying iddle ,the only thing which was needed on it is to put 2 lines of tiles and doors on it to start it to function. ..but this little man boasts of having the keys of Donors .,when he can’t go around asking for donors to fund his constituency instead he globetrottes looking for more sanctions. …is he to serve people or to use people for his personal gain ??? just recently when he graduated as an advocate, he got offside again when he said man should be brought to court for having a small house. ..as was not enough he talked over the welfare of Warvets at what capacity ***shame! …..thanks for Mr Vice President Chiwenga who answered him in remind him of him his globetrotting evilness. …..Chamisa is still a boy

  • Nelson Chamisa is the real deal,forget about the 15 billion incident,thats politics hey,no big deal.Potential is what we need.EDiot wont win against him

    • I’ll not vote for a stupid EDiot

  • At ,40, Nelson Chamisa(our own Obama) aenda nenyika

  • Nelson is my man mungataure shiiiitttt mukadiii but hapana hapana,kana masvotwa endai kuBlueroof motongwa neharahwa yamakajaira yaidhadhaira kuSummit 🚶🚶🚶…

  • I would rather put my money on Elias Mudzuri

  • Chamisa is better than anyone in politics today in Zimbabwe .better than any old names we may have heard , he will come in knowing that people don’t want corruption , but real change that attracts investors and focus on rebuilding the country . If he he can’t deliver we can easily tell him out as that’s democracy. The voice and power of the people .

  • Madhara ose ku terrace…..vadiki ngavapndi mnhndre kuti zvinakidze

  • Paanosvika 70yrs+ anenge ava best dictator, achatinetsa kubvisa mfana uyu

  • Yaaa tikutoda Chamisa madhara ngaanoveza maturi kumusha