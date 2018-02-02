PoliticsFeaturedNews

Chigumba promises credible elections

By Farirai Machivenyika

Newly-appointed Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba pledged to deliver a free and credible election after taking her oaths of loyalty and office before President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare yesterday.

Newly-appointed Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba takes her oath of office before President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare yesterday. — (Picture by Believe Nyakudjara)

Justice Chigumba’s swearing-in followed her appointment to the post on Wednesday. She succeeds Justice Rita Makarau who resigned in December.

President Mnangagwa appointed Justice Chigumba following consultations with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and Parliament’s Committee on Standing Rules and Orders, as required by the Constitution.

Addressing journalists after her swearing-in, Justice Chigumba said: “It is an honour to be asked to serve one’s country in this capacity as the chairperson of ZEC and I promise the Zimbabwean people that I will deliver a free, fair and credible election.”

Justice Chigumba said she was unfazed by the task ahead as the law was clear as set out in the Constitution.

“I can never be daunted when the law is set because my mandate is very clear: It’s just to administer the law, to apply the law which exists and as a judge, I do that on a daily basis, so there is nothing daunting,” she said.

“The ZEC is an administrative body and its mandate emanates from the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Electoral Act and what the Commission needs to do is clearly set out in terms of the law, and my mandate is just to be an umpire and ensure that there is fairness in the process of Zimbabweans electing their leaders. It’s a clear mandate and I intend to discharge it fully.”

Justice Chigumba said she will look at concerns raised by some political parties and civil society on electoral processes to ensure a credible election this year.

“Certainly, we will look at all those issues and do our best because it is our intention to deliver a credible election,” she said.

Justice Chigumba said she would ensure that the ongoing voter registration exercise produces a credible voters’ roll that will produce an undisputed election.

Justice Chigumba read for her law degree in the United Kingdom in 1994 and upon graduation joined Gollop and Blank law firm the same year.

She practiced as a lawyer for six years before joining PG Industries as assistant company secretary and later formed her own law firm.

Justice Chigumba joined the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs as a magistrate in 2004 and served as a resident magistrate and provincial magistrate before being seconded to work as a senior professional research assistant in the Office of the Chief Justice.

She was sworn in as Justice of the High Court in December 2012. The Herald

  • Do we now have our own Thuli Madhonzela

  • She was appointed by the president , who himself is a candidate in the election, won’t she feel
    Indebted to him? The truth is she can’t deliver a free and fair election when one of the candidates is the appointee

  • her nose is growing again, she is a rigger for the zanymad looters

  • Mr President, l suggest that positions like this one, people should apply based on their qualifications. Let the individuals go through public interviews broadcasted on the national tv, its high time we have transparency in Zimbabwe. Do not give people immunition yekuti Zanu yatanga preparig kurigger maelections. If all paliamentarians are involved , ndotanga kwefree and fair elections. #AKUBAIRA ZANHI NDEWAKO!

  • Not when Tobaiwa Mudede is still in his position😂😂.Cde President,with the unemployment rate so high,can you pliz retire all civil servants who have gone past 60,promote those behind them,and employ some to fill vacancies for those promoted.

  • Promises are a comfort to a fool….

  • Amai vevana chokwadi wakanaka .