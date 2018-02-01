Crimes & CourtsFeaturedNews

Sulu escapes jail by a whisker

Dendera musician Suluman Chimbetu yesterday escaped jail by a whisker after he was sentenced to a five-month wholly suspended prison term on condition that he settles his $4 400 maintenance arrears by February 15.

Orchestra Dendera Kings leader Sulumani Chimbetu’ and ex-wife Marygold Mutemasango
Chimbetu’s lawyer Cornwell Mutevhe said his client was prepared to deposit $300 and would make efforts to clear the balance of $4 100 by the date ordered.

“The music industry from which my client derives a source of living has not been spared by the harsh economic conditions currently facing the country,” Mutevhe said.

“He also has another family, his wife and two children and even made efforts to have the maintenance fees varied from $800 to $400 to demonstrate that he is struggling.”

Chimbetu pleaded guilty to defaulting on child support when he appeared before Harare magistrate Amanda Muridzo.

The complainant was his ex-wife Marygold Mutemasango whom he sired two children with.

On December 19, 2016 a Harare civil magistrate court ordered Chimbetu to pay $800 maintenance in respect of his minor children Simeon and Sulumeni.

Chimbetu then defaulted between May 30 and October 31, 2017.

The Sean Timba hit-maker only paid $400 in installments of $200 starting on August 2, 2017 and another $200 instalment on September 11, 2017.
Chimbetu is now in total arrears of $4 400, it is alleged.

The fresh accusation comes as Chimbetu, in December, successfully applied for the downward variation of his maintenance fees from $800 to $400.

The Harare civil court magistrate conceded to Chimbetu’s request, saying it would be unfair not to revise the fees downwards given the harsh economic environment in the country where musicians were also not spared.

The 35-year-old Dendera musician has two children with Mutemasango and claimed he could no longer afford the astronomical payments given the worsening economic hardships.

Sulu — who wed his long time girlfriend Linda Samuriwo, with whom he also has a child — claimed he makes approximately $750 monthly.

He also said he had become the sole breadwinner at his home after his wife lost her job in August last year.

She used to earn $700 and Sulu said she used to assist with other expenses.

That application for variation came three months after Chimbetu was fined $100 for failure to pay maintenance after delaying sending the money to his ex-wife. DailyNews

  • USE PROTECTION ON UGLY E
    WOMEN.They are very fertile

    • Ugly women dem sweet lyk sugar…..btful ladies dem got watery p…..sies like a tasteless watermelon…..

    • kkkkkkkkkk

    • What protection does one use to his wife to avoid pregnancy.This lady was married to Sulu and was left behind when he married another lady.Sulu was failing to pay mantainance for his two kids he sired with this lady

    • Sindiso kkkkkkkkk hauite. Fertile

    • BOTTOM LINE IS BE FAITHFUL TO ONE PARTNER.

    • Akamushorei rega anyure

    • John kkkkk ndadiii

    • Sindiso do you own a mirror?

    • Tafadzwa Mburumawo futi
      Kkkkkkkkkkkkk…. kusha sezikiliwane

  • Batai munhu

  • kana wakaunza vana panyika chengeta unoda kuchengeterwa nani better uyende behind bars kana uri kuzvitadza

    • Marygold haatogoni kurarama ega. Anotoda kuti achengetwe naSulu iye nevabereki vake. Kana Sulu akaenda kuseri marygold nevekumba kwake vanofura sora.

    • Ngaabhadhare aitambisa mwana wevanhu achiti zvinorova here? Ndoo mubairo wacho

    • saka unofunga kuti dai sulu asina kupa mary vana vangadai vakafa here nenzara kumba kwavo ko apa varikudii kufa zvaasiri kubhadhara

    • ngaachengete vana chete hanyari hre akada hubaba

    • Dai ndirini Sulu ndinoenda kujeri toona ku$4000 unoiwanepi. Plus vana Sulu chipuraxi chakavabata unovadii vakadzi vekumabhawa.hona manje

    • Kujaira kutambisa vana vevanhu muchisiya.y marrying her usingamude in th first place?serves him ryt tt heya heya .

  • Mukadzi akashata uyo, ndivo vaya vanonzi Isa musoro muwardrobe kana woda kushikisha

  • mheno pavainakirwa takanga tisipo

  • Wapinda busy heyaheya

  • Batai munhu.ndiwe wavakubatwa manje sulu hausati kusvika wati ekee

  • Dendera rangu

  • In the morning u said he had been sentenced 5 months in prison don’t feed us with wrong information dat way

  • Iye aiita mimba to secure her stay with Sulu making children a human shield. Haibudi marii iyo. Sulu would opt to leave the country than to pay that gold digger. Ngaashande not kuponera pane umwe kunge chikwekwe/chishambwe.

    • Haana kupomherwa.Mukadzi waaigara naye akaita vana naye.Sulu ndiye akatoramba mukadzi achiroora umwe .Get your facts correct Marigold haasi fambi asi akatorambwawo ndokuinda kumantainance

    • This is what we always talk about kuti being a single mother doesn’t necessarily mean kuti we are of lose morals. Unenge wakatoroorwa boe boe wotobereka mwana/vana then murume worova pasi

    • He is.a gold.digger

    • She is

    • Haiwaa mari iyo is too much.

    • Kana asiri kuda kuita gold digging ngaararame upenyu asiyane naye nemari kana urombo hwake

    • Sulu should just pay the amount that has accrued and then he goes back to civil court for downward variation

    • Gold digging kudiikowo?saka anoda kuchengeterwa nani vana vake?

  • Kikikiki munomama gore rino

  • Yaa rerai vana venyu mukavatadza pinzwai mukati.

  • He is not a Dendera musician,

  • Simon was the real deal

  • Yekedero

  • Thats the PROBLEM with Us Men…….. We dont want to Be Responsible to Raise Our Kids……… But when those kids Grow Up and become successful……… U be like “thats my son”……. So UNFAIR!!!

  • Dzokeranai zvipere

  • Nyuchi dzandimomotera kkkkkk

  • Sulu better ayite dzokororo nemukadzi inga akagwinya wani chivhindikiti ungazotenga mubhedha wekudii 4,4 IYO ingatoita amwe ma developments pamusha nemhuri

  • vamwe varume havana choice kkkkk 😂 😁

  • Ndozvazvinoita ukamhanyira kuita vana musati madzidzina…

  • And this is National News ????

  • 4000 in 2 weeks haaaa pakaipa

  • The marriage laws need operation restore order ,very urgent its good to care for kids but dzimwe mari dzatinonzwa kuma courts ikoko ndedzechimbavha

    • The judges don’t just arrive at a figure to be paid without looking into whether you are able to pay it or not. Where wasvhe all along whiles the debt accrued to 4000. The money is for the upkeep of his children so whiles he stopped paying who was looking after the children

    • Pane chitsotsi chinoitika kucourt coz mukadzi uyu anemumwe munhu anomuchengeta zvakare. Mari yematainance inofanirwa kuita same amount sechingwa nekuti imhosva imwechete. Hakuna anobhadhara different prize yeloaf nekuti unemari kana kuti hauna.

  • Sean Timba😂😂😂

  • Unogadzirirwa size Gud1 inokwana. Maintenance Act chidhomoro

  • Kana ndimiwo 4000 is not a joke per week macourt iwawa anechitsotsi per week haaa ,

  • Mukadzi uyu amuonesa ndondo

  • Chekeresa mota mota four nema thaza thaza kana kunoita heya heya kunamibia unenge wava safe ,ikoko vanodawo dendera futi

  • Varume nditeerei ” vakadzi havatorwe kubhawa or kushow ” honai mumwe wedu apinda tsekwende mkadzi chaiye munotaurirana saka akavharirwa zvodii

  • What does a dendera musician do.

  • Mantainance haina kushata asi izvi zvinenge zvava zvekuaurisa mukati ko vana vaanavo kumba mamboonawo kuti vanosarawo nemari here judge iyeye anenge anohura epfambi iyo

  • Its not a man alone to look after kids panoitwa vana vanhu vanenge vachunzwisisana mantainance act should be revised coz the oppressed side nderemurume. At times unotozodemba kuti the link btwn iwe naye zvibve zvafa zvovharana coz unenge waona moto

  • Ngaabhadhare mari then okumbira kutora vana vacho otsvaga zvake musikana webasa coz eish its too much…..dai ariye arikugara navo vana ava haaimbobuda mari yakadai inochengeta vana gore rese

  • Sulu enda unohedha hedha uri kunaMukanya.usamupa mari plz.

  • Sindiso Ndlovu asifuni bumbulu hahahaha

  • Kkkkkk na gonyeti

  • Marigold haana mhosva,arikungoda kuti vana vachengetwe

  • Pawaimukwira waidetembera mutupo wake newamai vake uchiti mhai kani.yoweee Ndodiiko…sangana nazvo