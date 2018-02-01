Sulu escapes jail by a whisker

Dendera musician Suluman Chimbetu yesterday escaped jail by a whisker after he was sentenced to a five-month wholly suspended prison term on condition that he settles his $4 400 maintenance arrears by February 15.

Chimbetu’s lawyer Cornwell Mutevhe said his client was prepared to deposit $300 and would make efforts to clear the balance of $4 100 by the date ordered.

“The music industry from which my client derives a source of living has not been spared by the harsh economic conditions currently facing the country,” Mutevhe said.

“He also has another family, his wife and two children and even made efforts to have the maintenance fees varied from $800 to $400 to demonstrate that he is struggling.”

Chimbetu pleaded guilty to defaulting on child support when he appeared before Harare magistrate Amanda Muridzo.

The complainant was his ex-wife Marygold Mutemasango whom he sired two children with.

On December 19, 2016 a Harare civil magistrate court ordered Chimbetu to pay $800 maintenance in respect of his minor children Simeon and Sulumeni.

Chimbetu then defaulted between May 30 and October 31, 2017.

The Sean Timba hit-maker only paid $400 in installments of $200 starting on August 2, 2017 and another $200 instalment on September 11, 2017.

Chimbetu is now in total arrears of $4 400, it is alleged.

The fresh accusation comes as Chimbetu, in December, successfully applied for the downward variation of his maintenance fees from $800 to $400.

The Harare civil court magistrate conceded to Chimbetu’s request, saying it would be unfair not to revise the fees downwards given the harsh economic environment in the country where musicians were also not spared.

The 35-year-old Dendera musician has two children with Mutemasango and claimed he could no longer afford the astronomical payments given the worsening economic hardships.

Sulu — who wed his long time girlfriend Linda Samuriwo, with whom he also has a child — claimed he makes approximately $750 monthly.

He also said he had become the sole breadwinner at his home after his wife lost her job in August last year.

She used to earn $700 and Sulu said she used to assist with other expenses.

That application for variation came three months after Chimbetu was fined $100 for failure to pay maintenance after delaying sending the money to his ex-wife. DailyNews