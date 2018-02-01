Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Sulu convicted, given deadline to settle child support arrears

By Margaret Matibiri

Orchestra Dendera Kings frontman Suluman Chimbetu, who has been in and out of court over a maintenance dispute with his ex-wife Marygold Mutemasango, was yesterday convicted by a Harare court for maintenance arrears amounting to $4 400.

Orchestra Dendera Kings leader Sulumani Chimbetu' and ex-wife Marygold Mutemasango
Orchestra Dendera Kings leader Sulumani Chimbetu’ and ex-wife Marygold Mutemasango

The musician — who is being accused of failing to maintain the two children he sired with his estranged wife — was convicted by Harare magistrate Ms Amanda Muridzo after his own plea of guilty.

His five months prison sentence was however, wholly suspended on condition that he paid $300 yesterday, while the remaining debt is expected to be settled on or before February 15.

In the latest case, the State claimed that on December 19, 2016, the Harare Civil Court ordered the musician to pay $800 maintenance for his two minor children, but he defaulted for the period between May and October last year.

He only paid $400 in two instalments — on August 2 and September last year. He arrears rose to $4 400 as a result.

Chimbetu has been dragged to court on several occasions by his former wife over defaulting on maintenance fees, which were pegged at $800 per month at the time.

However, late last year, he applied for a downward variation of the amount, claiming that the current fees were too steep for him to afford. Magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube duly granted his application, which cut his contributions to $400 per month. The Herald

  • Carry your load

  • Kkkkkkkk maintenance zvigure chaizvo, unotoibuda wafa

  • Thats the chores of a real man.

  • Kkkkk toko,,

  • KKKKK Ubenzi wacho unogona kutoziya arikutoluma

  • Iko kunyangara kwaikaita zigadzi racho

  • But nhai sulu makambonyanya kurambiranei chaizvo nemukadzi uyu .Coz apa wafema moto manji .

  • Mmmmmmm Mai vakashata avo

  • Haa richamuwachisa zimukadzi iri ….apa rakatoita kutsamwa rikagoti rakanaka

  • My bro u massed up with a wrong women she will drill u next time learn to use protection

    • Kkkkkk

    • There was no need for protection. Aiva mukadzi wake. So can you use a condom pamukadzi wako. The only issue is ngaachengete vana vake.

  • Kongaangochengeta ka vana vake nxa kuswero pa imwe nzenza cash apa nonsense

  • Mukadzi haarambwi my guy.
    The reason why she is persisting on this issue is either the current wife said something bad about her or Sulu did say some offensive jibes.
    In order to counteract those statements she then thought of fixing the love birds by claiming maintenance relentlessly.
    My advice is go back to ur wife and say sorry, nyatsonyengerera my guy and then pay as you earn .

  • Ndakambokuudza mupfanha wami maintenance inokunyudza kkkkkiikk

  • Ipapa pfungwa yekubhadhara yauuya manje, zvaane madeadline manje or jail time

    • Dzokororano ndoyanesimba manje its too much money pamkadzi wausiri kugara naye

    • Hapana too much money akagona kuita big wedding wani saka vana vosaenda kuchikoro here besides imari yevana kwete yekuchengeta ex wife

  • Kkkkk ndoona kunge mari yaakanzi abhadhare ishoma if he managed to pay large sums for a wedding. Dai court yawedzera imwe. He has Pure DNA for his father who was a womaniser. Let him languish forever

  • Nxaaa these bitches

  • Unodyairira mufana uyu kuda kushandisa chigandanga pasipo

  • Iri gadzi razomufemesa rufuse but God is it n

  • Ndakakuudzai kuti svirai isu mahure.Izvi zvine dramma izvi

  • Chengetai vana venyu.

  • Munhu ngaachengete vana vake anoda kuchengeterwa nani hey varume vanopenga shuwa kudanana kufaniri ku afector vana havana chavanoziva

  • Sudza tora mwana

  • Takuda kuchinja mutemo.Mukadzi kana akaramba murume,murume haafaniri kubhadhara maintenance,vana vanosara neanochengeta fair deal.

    • no mutemo munyowani vasectomy kune varume vasingade kuchengeta vana at least unokwira kusvikira pawada hawumitisi

  • Mutemo hauna rudzi kana munhu anetsa batai munhu mukati

  • Kkkkkk, pakaipa

  • Tinengetichikuonai

  • Kkkkk Iwe Lodza uchanyepa

  • Yes he is responsible of suporting his kids bt hw nw wen the source dries up.

  • vee

    Waitangirei musindo uchiutangirei…….singing

  • Mubairo wema drez

  • Haaa pakaipa maintenance inosungisa kupfuura mbanje

  • Be a father sulu take care of your children wakazvitangira wega

  • Yaa no wonder y varume tichitambudzwa all u guys spprting zvirikuitwa nemukadzi uyu moita sekuti u not Africans.ko kana ainengozi/chikwambo kune angaroora achida kuramba here?it’s the duty rababa namai kuchengeta vana.wmen do abuse the law nd varume vakazungaira vanosupporter .mkadzi uyu anegodo nehupenyu hwaSulu so maintenance ikapera achadii?remember kuti there’s tomorrow .

  • Kana tadyara ngatidiridzirei. Varume tinokanganwa nekunakirwa. But chadyarwa chinoda kudiridzirwa.

  • NDIANI ARASA MWANA

  • Mkadzi anorambwa hama yangu don’t force matters ko akakuisira poison kana kukuroya wakaramba vasikana vangani

  • Ndanyara Sulu

  • Yakawandisa marii iyoyo

  • Iye munhu anodireiko kumanikidzwa kuchengeta mwana or vana vake,chero makatadzirana pachenyu vana vanozivei

  • Sudza nhonga mwana..ndiyani arasa mwana

  • In as much as I sympathise with Sulu coz the figure is a bit high I feel he’s being irresponsible honestly he should be fighting to have the figures revised downwards not this

  • Ngaabvunze Cheso Power haachina remuromo na Tafadzwa

  • vanhu vekuimba vane nyaya zhinji dzavapara

  • Kuramba mkadzi wawapa vana 2 uchida kechidiki. Thats unfair. Kachangochemberawo kana kakaita vana kayellow bone ikako then wosiya futi? Unotopamama nemaintenence sahwira u shld ve known better b4 u leave her

    • Well said mkoma

    • Samanyika chinoziva ivhu kuti mwana wembeva ari kurwara! Chakafukidza dzimba matenga! Seka urema wafa. Waivepo pavairara vese here? Hauzive pavaikonanana; iwe woda kuzviita gwevedzi! Patika ufunhidze ibvi! Rudo ruri mumba mako handirwo ruri kumuvakidzani wako! Waida kuti adyire uroyi mukunyara?
      .
      .
      Vana vembwa havasvinure musi mumwe chete!

    • You dont know anything.

    • Tel me smthing i dont kno.. cz as a lady i expect u to be on Sulus ex. Ungade here kuchembedzwa wosiiwa apa hausisina market uchichengeta vana wega ur ex odzokera pahujaya kunovhima kalady kechidiki? Somthing wrong newe if u suport Sulu

  • I wonder why he was complaining

  • Gvt ipapo iri wrong 100% sulu ngaapiwe vana vake achengete ega. Izvi zvemahure zvekuda kusvibisana chete. Kana munhu wakarambwa zvakapera tsvaga umwe not kuda kunetsa

  • Waitangirei musindo uchiutangirei!! 🙆🏽‍♂️

  • This woman is one nightmare nxaaa its all bcoz she isnot over Sulu

  • Sulu wanhonga mwana, kati kati

  • Asi akashandisirwa mushonga here kana kuti marygold anemari dzake ndodzakadiwa nasulu aridii zigadzi rese iroro roti mazimukaka roti kushata akatotadza kubva pekutanga mukomana uyu.muchinyanya kusadzikama vamwe varume ndizvo zvamunoda

  • Sulu ngabhadhare mari ini changu kukwabura Mary. Mari iyoyi takatoimirira nemesovmatsvuku tiende Dubai

  • Lesson to all men but reduce monthly payments is too much there is no money in zim .

  • Newewo Sulu unga rasire handsome yese iyo kuchitototo chakadaro kushata pameso nemoyo

  • Sorry bro. Take her back

  • Sona sona neni

  • Some comments here ndeevanhu vasina njere ….whh attackinh the woman aaah kusanyara

  • Anonyanya kuvhaira sulu

  • Sulu wotoshinga semashingiro awakaita uchipfimba gadzi iro because apo panotoda ushingi waugochwa kuti usvitse shoko. … Meanwhile she will buy a honda fit from your earnings and use it to drive the new boyfriend around the town and buying liquor with the change

  • sulu even now yu cant use protection br?

  • Aahhh vanhu soo

  • mayb boyfriend ye mukadzi ndiyo irikuda mari ye honda vit

  • That’s turf time for Sulu

  • Chinenharo wena…..

  • Kkkk ndazviona vakadza vakanyangara vane hutsinye

  • Big up Marygold coz varume ivava ndozvari. Ukamuregerera unoona moto nekuchengeta vana wega kana akura ndopoozoti heee vana vangu kunga vana vacho vakabudirira havo muupenyu. Saka baba ngaachengete vana vake tichibatsirana

  • Kana zvanetsa ngamupe vana vacho Sulu ndofunga zvingabatsira

  • Vanhu vari kuti hure i don’t know kuti you know the meaning yehure here she was legally married to sulu ngaaone moto

  • Mai vasiye mwana uyo vazive zvavo

  • Moyo mut unomera paunoda sulu aimuda thats y kuita vana 2 vese. Imi ndimi makuona kushata kwemkadzii wake.Ngaabhadhare maintenance

  • He must take care of his kids anoda kuchengeterwa nani .

  • I guess you should ask POTE for an advance

  • Kutiza maintainance here he shld pay for the upkeep yevana

  • Ndokuti murume chaiye uku

  • Rongeka chbaba chdendera

  • You have to carry Jah heavy load.

  • GADZIRISA CHIVANHU SULU UNOURAYA CAREER YAKO