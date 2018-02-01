Small house defrauds man of $1 260

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

A man from Gweru was defrauded of $1 260 by his girlfriend who masqueraded as his second wife to access payment after his vehicle was hired for the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) exercise.

pe victimAppearing before Gweru magistrate Ms Judith Taruvinga facing once count of fraud was Nompilo Bhebhe (34) of Mkoba 13 suburb in Gweru.

The woman defrauded her married boyfriend Mr Munyaradzi Komboni (41) of Gweru of $1 260.

Bhebhe pleaded not guilty to one count of fraud, but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence against her.

Passing the sentence, Ms Taruvinga bemoaned the rise in fraud cases saying fraudsters deserve custodial sentences.

“It’s very worrying that fraud cases are on the rise and fraudsters should be given custodial sentences. You are thereby sentenced to nine months in prison of which three months are suspended on condition you restitute the complainant his $1 260 by February 28,” said Ms Taruvinga.

It was the state case that on October 14, Mr Komboni instructed Bhebhe to take his vehicle, a Toyota Hilux double cab to CMED Gweru for inspection.The court heard that Mr Komboni’s car was certified fit for use during the BVR exercise. The man then told Bhebhe to sign the contract forms on his behalf.

Mr Komboni phoned CMED offices and gave his wife Ms Monica Muchowe’s banking details.

Bhebhe proceeded to CMED offices and misrepresented herself as Mr Komboni’s second wife before instructing them to deposit the money into her own bank account.

Sometime in January Mr Komboni called CMED inquiring about the delays of the second payment and was told that the payment was done into Bhebhe’s account on January 18.

Mr Komboni called Bhebhe who admitted to fraudulently exchanging banking details.

The matter was reported to the police leading to her arrest.

Mr Edward Gwainda appeared for the state.